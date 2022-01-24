Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wage And Hour Investigation On Behalf Of Delivery Drivers And Supervisors Of Same Day Delivery Inc. - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

01/24/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential wage and hour claims on behalf of Delivery Drivers and Supervisors of Same Day Delivery Inc.

The wage and hour investigation concerns whether Same Day Delivery failed to pay their Delivery Drivers and Supervisors legally required wages, including overtime, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and state labor laws. 

DELIVERY DRIVERS AND SUPERVISORS EMPLOYED BY SAME DAY DELIVERY WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF WAGE AND HOUR VIOLATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, FOR A NO-OBLIGATION EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, consumers victimized by fraud or deception, and employees who have suffered economic harm from employer wage and hour violations.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


Latest news "Companies"
12:57pVidMob Awarded 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work
GL
12:57pNvidia Down Over 9%, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pTwo killed as Sudanese security forces crack down on protest
RE
12:55pORPEA : Press Release
BU
12:54pUK minister resigns over 'woeful' efforts to stop COVID loan fraud
RE
12:54pSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of temporary unavailability of Mae Manee App
PU
12:54pINTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
12:54pUNILEVER : “Why can't you cut your use of virgin plastic faster?”
PU
12:54pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Announces Record Earnings for 2021
PU
12:54p24/01/2022 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Initiation of share buy-back program
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Nasdaq plunges over 4%, S&P 500 set to confirm correction
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

HOT NEWS