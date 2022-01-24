Wage And Hour Investigation On Behalf Of Delivery Drivers And Supervisors Of Same Day Delivery Inc. - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential wage and hour claims on behalf of Delivery Drivers and Supervisors of Same Day Delivery Inc.



The wage and hour investigation concerns whether Same Day Delivery failed to pay their Delivery Drivers and Supervisors legally required wages, including overtime, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and state labor laws.

DELIVERY DRIVERS AND SUPERVISORS EMPLOYED BY SAME DAY DELIVERY WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF WAGE AND HOUR VIOLATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, FOR A NO-OBLIGATION EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

