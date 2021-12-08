Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wage subsidy and leave support payments in income tax returns

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09 December 2021

Self-employed customers and other individuals who received a wage subsidy or leave support payment from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) due to COVID-19 will need to account for this income in their income tax returns where the payments have not passed through the PAYE system.

'Other individuals' are people who received a subsidy payment without tax deducted at source, for example: non-PAYE shareholder-employees, partners, trustees, Look-through company owners, students, and home-based childcare providers.

These payments are not subject to GST and should not be included in a GST return.

Payments to sole traders are not subject to ACC levies.

Companies with non-PAYE shareholder-employees, who have received the wage subsidy for these employees are liable to ACC levies on these amounts paid as a salary. These amounts should be included in the IR4S shareholder details section in the IR4 income tax return. The amount allocated as shareholder salary should be split between the portion funded by the wage subsidy and the usual shareholder salary for the shareholder(s) IR3. The shareholder should return their salary funded by the wage subsidy in the 'Government Subsidies' field of their IR3 and the balance of the shareholder salary in the 'Total shareholder-employee salary' field.

If payments received under the schemes were received before 31 March 2020, the payment amounts can be spread over the 2020 and 2021 income years.

If payments received under the schemes were received between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021, the payment amounts may be able to be spread over the 2021 and 2022 income years. Here's more information to help you:

COVID-19 Wage subsidy and leave support payments - Issues for self-employed and other individuals

How to include these payments in your tax return

For the 2020 year, include payments from these schemes in the 'Other income' field in your tax return. This lets us know ACC levies are excluded from this income.

For the 2021 year, include payments in the 'Government subsidies' field in your tax return. This field is not subject to ACC.

If you've made a partial repayment to MSD in the same year you received the subsidy, put the net amount (total received minus repayments made) in your return.

If you've made a partial repayment to MSD in any year after the year you received the subsidy, here's more information on how this should be treated:

COVID-19 Wage subsidy and leave support payments - Issues for self-employed and other individuals

If you use the Accounting Income Method (AIM)

If you've not already accounted for the wage subsidy or leave payment for provisional tax in a past AIM period, do so in your next AIM period.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pOXFORD INDUSTRIES : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pBBX CAPITAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pRelmada Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
04:20pRelmada Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
04:19pSPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pFOOT LOCKER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:19pL'ORÉAL : News Release: "L'Oréal signs an agreement to acquire Youth to the People, a California-based skincare brand inspired by superfood extracts"
AQ
04:18pDUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pTRINITY PLACE HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pSMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3Wall Street closes higher up as vaccine update feeds optimism
4NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
5Dollar slips, stocks edge up as Omicron fears ease

HOT NEWS