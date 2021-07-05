Waiver::APPLICATION FOR WAIVER TO COMPLY WITH RULES 707(1), 707(2) AND 711A OF THE LISTING MANUAL AND EOT

Despite its best attempts, the Company was ultimately unable to reach a landing on a new auditor which is able to provide a much lower fee quote than its existing auditors, and at the same time, suitable to undertake the required audit work in view of the

The reasons for seeking the Extension are as follows:

an extension of time to issue its sustainability report in respect of FY2020 to its shareholders by 7 January 2022,

an extension of time to issue its annual report in respect of FY2020 to shareholders and

an extension of time to hold the Company's annual general meeting ("

an extension of time to issue its sustainability report in respect of FY2019 to its shareholders by 5 November 2021;

an extension of time to issue its annual report in respect of FY2019 to shareholders and

an extension of time to hold the Company's annual general meeting ("

an extension of time to issue its sustainability report in respect of FY2018 to its shareholders by 10 September 2021;

an extension of time to issue its annual report in respect of FY2018 to shareholders and

an extension of time to hold the Company's annual general meeting ("

APPLICATION FOR WAIVER TO COMPLY WITH RULES 707(1), 707(2) AND 711A OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED (THE "SGX-ST") (THE "LISTING MANUAL") AND EXTENSION OF TIME

Company's unique circumstances and audit issues identified in the most recent audit report issued by FKT in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017.

After further communications, the Company reached an agreement with FKT on or around 11 May 2021, pursuant to which FKT indicated that it is willing to continue as the Company's auditors so as not to delay the audit for FY2018 any further. Such agreement with FKT was disclosed by the Company in its unaudited financial statements for the financial quarter ended 31 March 2021, which was released via SGXNET on 12 May 2021. FKT has since commenced audit fieldwork in respect of the audit for FY2018 on 14 June 2021. However, due to the time which inevitably elapsed while the Company was previously engaged in the process of shortlisting and proposing new auditors, FKT was not able to start audit fieldwork until 14 June 2021. As such, time would be needed for FKT to engage in and complete its audit fieldwork. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will has put in place the necessary arrangements to facilitate the audit work undertaken by FKT, such that the audit for FY2018 can be completed as soon as possible.

3. The Company's estimated timelines leading up to the convening of the AGM for FY2018, FY2019 and FY2020 are set out below