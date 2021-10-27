Wake Up on the Right Side of Bed with Sky Wellness

PHEONIX, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collection of sleep assist CBD products by Sky Wellness is the perfect combination of CBD, CBN, and melatonin. CBN - the cannabinoid for sleep - has been studied for anti-insomnia effects and may be one of the strongest cannabinoids in promoting healthy sleep habits. Formulated as oils drops, gummies, and softgels, Sky Wellness’ Sleep collection has several easy to consume options.



All Sky Wellness products are made of premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD. The brand uses the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, and all have been verified via rigorous third-party testing. And starting at $11.99, Sky Wellness Sleep products are also affordably priced making wellness accessible to many. These products help you unwind to get the most restful sleep without the side effect of a groggy morning. You’ll wake up rested, refreshed, and ready to start your day with confidence.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The ultimate goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 1,400 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2021, Sky Wellness’ portfolio of CBD brands will be available in nearly 4,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD ecommerce sites and marketplaces.

