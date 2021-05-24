Wakefern Food Corp. Selects dunnhumby to Power Customer Driven Category Management and Merchandising across 363 Supermarkets

New platform to drive engagement and sales and improve consumer loyalty

Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the United States, has selected dunnhumby, a global leader in customer data science, as its strategic platform for category management and merchandising.

dunnhumby will use its expertise in customer data models, along with consumer-led insights and collaboration, to help Wakefern make merchandising decisions that will enhance the shopping experience and drive engagement and growth across the Cooperative’s 363 supermarkets, including nearly 280 ShopRite stores.

“Our customers remain our singular focus. The tools and process that dunnhumby brings to the vendor relationship will allow us to increase product/service offerings delivering the best shopping experience our customers deserve.” said Steve Henig, Wakefern’s Chief Customer Officer. “dunnhumby is a global industry leader that uses data and insights to understand evolving customer needs and help retailers deliver the products and categories that meet those needs.”

dunnhumby’s technology will build upon Wakefern’s existing and highly developed merchandising and data analytic capabilities, putting the customer directly at the heart of the decision-making process.

Wakefern cooperative members independently own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

"We are honored to have been selected by Wakefern as their strategic partner for category management and merchandising. Wakefern and its Cooperative Members have a long history as customer-centric and innovative retailers," said Grant Steadman, President of North America at dunnhumby. "Like them, we are passionate about improving the shopping experiences for customers and creating life-long loyalty.”

For more than 25 years, dunnhumby has used data and customer science to delight customers and build loyalty for retailers. dunnhumby's customer-led approach brings the human dimension to merchandising, and will help Wakefern and their vendors deliver improved value for their customers.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is a leading customer science company. We analyze data and apply insights from over one billion shoppers across the globe to create personalized customer experiences in digital, mobile, and retail environments. Our strategic process, proprietary insights, and multichannel media capabilities build loyalty with customers to drive competitive advantage and sustained growth for clients. dunnhumby employs 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and works with a prestigious group of companies including Tesco, Meijer, McDonalds, Unilever, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, and PepsiCo. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

About Wakefern:

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005173/en/