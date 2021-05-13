Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walden Security Earns ISO® Recertification for 9001:2015 Standard

05/13/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) was recertified recently as part of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) third-party surveillance audit. The successful audit, which reported zero non-conformances, ensures that Walden Security maintains certification for the next three years.

“This achievement underscores our company-wide dedication to ongoing improvement,” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said. “It is our uncompromising commitment to quality service that has supported our ongoing partnerships with our customers and our reputation as a trusted leader for our employees.”

Walden Security’s 18 consecutive years of ISO certification confirms that the company’s QMS applies formal business practices and measurable quality standards in areas such as human resources, training, operations, customer service, documentation and contract compliance. During the third-party audit by American Systems Registrar, Walden Security’s QMS was reviewed to ensure proper implementation, procedure compliance and proof of continuous process improvements, as required by the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

“Quality assurance has always been the priority of our company since we were established more than 30 years ago,” Executive Vice President of Quality Assurance & Compliance Jeff Van Allen said. “I commend our team on their years of hard work toward maintaining our certification, and providing reliable, high-quality security services nationwide.”

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example®
Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
Erica Gurrieri, Corporate Communications
erica.gurrieri@waldensecurity.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pTRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:51pProactive news headlines including Binovi Technologies, Newrange Gold, Harvest One Cannabis and Milestone Scientific
GL
02:51pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XOG, SOLY, GFN, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:50pWILSON SONS  : Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 1Q21
PU
02:50pUPDATE : Act-On Software Growth ‘21 Virtual Conference Spotlights Customers' Growth Marketing Automation Strategies
GL
02:50pCanadian National Expected to Sweeten Kansas City Southern Bid
DJ
02:49pFIRSTGROUP  : Greyhound Canada ends operations on pandemic hit
RE
02:49pELECTRO SENSORS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:49pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSSI, LMNX, EQT, COHR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
02:49pBiden says fuel shortages should ease by this weekend as pipeline restarts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS