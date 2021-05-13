Walden Security Earns ISO® Recertification for 9001:2015 Standard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) was recertified recently as part of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) third-party surveillance audit. The successful audit, which reported zero non-conformances, ensures that Walden Security maintains certification for the next three years.



“This achievement underscores our company-wide dedication to ongoing improvement,” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said. “It is our uncompromising commitment to quality service that has supported our ongoing partnerships with our customers and our reputation as a trusted leader for our employees.”

Walden Security’s 18 consecutive years of ISO certification confirms that the company’s QMS applies formal business practices and measurable quality standards in areas such as human resources, training, operations, customer service, documentation and contract compliance. During the third-party audit by American Systems Registrar, Walden Security’s QMS was reviewed to ensure proper implementation, procedure compliance and proof of continuous process improvements, as required by the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

“Quality assurance has always been the priority of our company since we were established more than 30 years ago,” Executive Vice President of Quality Assurance & Compliance Jeff Van Allen said. “I commend our team on their years of hard work toward maintaining our certification, and providing reliable, high-quality security services nationwide.”

