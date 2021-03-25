Walden Security Names New Corporate and Key Leaders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security recently named new leadership to support the ongoing growth and expansion of services. The new personnel were promoted as additional, critical support to branch and field team members, specifically in the areas of operations, quality assurance, technology and human resources.



“2020 was a year of positive growth for our Commercial Services Division, and we celebrated many successes as a company,” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said. “We are supporting that growth with additional critical leadership for our branch and field team members.”

The following are the company’s recent additions and promotions:

Jon Mitchell was recently promoted to executive vice president of Walden Security’s Commercial Services Division, overseeing all accounts in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. He also continues to manage the company’s GeoCheck Mobile Workforce Reporting solution with a focus on supplying efficient, cost-saving remote technology services. Mitchell first joined Walden Security in 2018 as regional vice president, based in Atlanta. In addition to his security industry experience, he brings with him 11 years of service with the Atlanta Police Department as a law enforcement officer. Prior to starting with Walden Security, Mitchell also served as vice president of operations with a leading security technology company. Mitchell is active in the community and with professional organizations, including ASIS International’s Atlanta Chapter.

Zach Winchester was recently promoted to executive vice president of Walden Security’s Commercial Services Division, overseeing all accounts in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. In addition, he will direct the company’s corporate-based Command Technology Center and RemoteCheck technology services. As a member of the Walden Security team for the last three years, Winchester contributed to the ongoing growth and success of the Chattanooga and Birmingham Branches as regional vice president. He promotes a collaborative team atmosphere and takes a partnership approach with his customers to help shape their security needs. Winchester is a member of ASIS International and volunteers with various organizations in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dana McCormick recently joined Walden Security as vice president of human resources for the corporate office. For more than 15 years, McCormick has worked in various human resources and management positions with companies such as The Krystal Company, Inc. and Ryder System, Inc. Most recently, she served as vice president of human resources and administration for a privately held, global clinical outsource provider company. During her tenure with this company, McCormick helped save nearly $1 million through a payroll conversion project, and nurtured employee relations programs by designing and implementing enhanced compensation and benefits plans.

Pat Silberman was recently promoted to director of compliance for corporate. Silberman will be working closely with branch operations teams in his new role to ensure the company is meeting its performance standards and customer commitments. Optimizing the training for managers and aspiring leaders is a primary focus for Silberman. He will work directly with Walden Security's learning and development team to enhance their award-winning Leadership Pathways operations manager training program to reinforce critical compliance topics. A leader with Walden Security since 2014, Silberman’s contributions span all areas of operations, including compliance, personnel management, cost efficiency and customer relations. In his most recent role as senior operations manager of the Chattanooga Branch, Silberman oversaw all account managers as well as the 24/7 field supervision team. Most notably, Silberman beta-tested and subsequently trained several operations managers throughout the company on a proprietary guard schedule verification tool, which contributed to company-wide improvement of billing and payroll efficiency rates. Silberman is also an active member of the ASIS International Tri-State Chapter.

Drew Burrows was recently promoted to general manager, overseeing all operational aspects in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. Since starting with Walden Security 12 years ago, Burrows has worked in various positions within the company. In his most recent roles, Burrows served as general manager over the Knoxville Branch and as a senior operations manager based in Atlanta. His contributions have also extended beyond his region to support a critical multi-state transition with a key national account. Burrows is an active member with several industry organizations: the Building Owners and Managers Association, the International Facility Management Association and the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Tony Fore was recently promoted to general manager with leadership over all operations in Georgia and Florida. For nearly 10 years, Fore has served as a leader for the Atlanta Branch, where he is known most for his commitment to relationship-building, placing equal emphasis on customers and employees for his accounts. Most recently, Fore served as senior operations manager based in Atlanta, Ga. His contributions are most evident in account leadership over an Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company. Fore is also active in his community as an active member of the Buckhead Coalition, a group committed to the safety and security of Atlanta's third-largest neighborhood.

“Each of these individuals are invested, invaluable members of our Walden Security family,” Walden said. “We are grateful for their ongoing loyalty and dedication to our company, and we look forward to celebrating the great work they’ll achieve in their new leadership roles.”

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example®

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security ﻿ at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate , twitter.com/waldensecurity ﻿ or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

