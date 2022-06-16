Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walgreens enters clinical trials business through new unit

06/16/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person is seen shopping in Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday launched a clinical trials business that aims to use patient data from its pharmacies to help drive up recruitment in studies conducted by drugmakers.

Best known for its chain of drugstores, Walgreens has been looking to expand beyond its core business and spent $5.5 billion last year to take majority stakes in two health care providers, VillageMD and CareCentrix.

With the clinical trials business, the company plans to use its vast trove of data and new services to help cut costs for drugmakers and capture a share of the roughly $83 billion market.

"This is yet another way we are building our next growth engine of consumer-centric healthcare solutions," said Ramita Tandon, Walgreen's chief clinical trials officer.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aUK PM discussed "unusual" policy decision before ethics adviser quit - spokesman
RE
08:13aKroger raises annual profit forecast on essentials demand
RE
08:12aBulgarian parliament speaker ousted, just as govt faces no confidence vote
RE
08:10aICE exchange coffee heads to U.S. from Europe as weather bites supply - sources
RE
08:08aAirstrike kills at least three civilians in Ukraine's Lysychansk - governor
RE
08:06aWalgreens enters clinical trials business through new unit
RE
08:03aJapan's ruling LDP pledges to bolster defence as election nears
RE
07:59aRussia needs economic 'perestroika' to end reliance on energy exports - cenbank chief
RE
07:57aExclusive-Russia to delay some climate projects, but will stay in Paris accord - Deputy PM
RE
07:56aTunisia's Saied unpicks young 'Arab Spring' democracy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Boohoo : Pdf (251.38 KB)
5Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..

HOT NEWS