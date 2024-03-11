NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walgreens has settled charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James that the pharmacy chain grossly inflated prices on at least 20 infant formula products in 2022 after a recall by Abbott Labs led to a nationwide shortage.

Walgreens did not admit or deny wrongdoing in entering an assurance of discontinuance dated March 7 and made public on Monday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)