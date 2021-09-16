Walk-On's Partners with MatchPoint Connection to Award NIL Deals Nationwide

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, led by Co-Owner Drew Brees and franchisee Dak Prescott, is awarding one collegiate walk-on athlete each week with the paid NIL opportunity to represent the company and its “Family of Athletes.” The national restaurant chain chose Baton Rouge based platform, MatchPoint Connection (MatchPoint), to facilitate the campaign.

MatchPoint is the leading influencer and NIL marketing app that connects brands to talent for paid promotions. The platform provides a two-way marketplace for businesses, local to national, and talent of all categories and levels. It allows both brands and talent to send and receive offers and negotiate deal terms quickly and easily. Matchpoint’s unique algorithm matches users with suggested opportunities based on similar interests and data points. MatchPoint also securely processes payment through its app.

“We created the Walk-On of the week program to highlight the real magic of sports- the underdog,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s CEO and Co-Founder. Players are chosen by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux by submitting their inspirational, underdog story through MatchPoint’s pitch feature. The week 1 Walk-On of the week winner was John David White, a football player at the University of Arkansas. Emilee Cox, a softball player at Purdue University, was presented the week 2 award from Purdue Alum Drew Brees. Week three was awarded to Tyler Haskins, a Northwestern University football player. Southern University Law student and football player, Kordell Caldwell, was announced as the week 4 Walk-On of the Week on Wednesday, September 15.

Landry says, “We chose MatchPoint for our NIL deals because it keeps our team organized, makes payments and taxes simple, and gives us access to athletes nationwide- at every skill level, in every sport.” MatchPoint CEO, Brian Oliver, said, “We are honored to be a part of such an inspirational campaign. This embodies what NIL is all about!” You can download the MatchPoint Connection app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

