WalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience

Formerly known as Walkout, Flow’s smartcart device requires no costly infrastructural changes to a store, offering the first-ever truly seamless retrofitted solution in the retail industry

WalkOut, the developer of an autonomous end-to-end frictionless checkout platform, announces its new brand identity, Flow. Leveraging machine learning and computer-vision technology, the company’s smartcart solution can be retrofitted onto any existing cart and provides large stores and supermarkets with the most accurate product-identification solution on the market.

Flow made waves in 2021 after announcing a partnership with one of Israel’s leading supermarket chains, Machsanei Hashuk, to fully roll out its frictionless devices on existing carts across the country.

Flow’s mountable device's multiple high-precision cameras utilize different proprietary algorithms to accurately recognize products and identify the items as shoppers load or remove them with 99.2 percent accuracy.

Flow’s edge computing and machine-vision algorithms also curtail the need for costly on-cloud servers and high-bandwidth internet support. This use of single-sensor architecture and edge computing allows retail stores to operate a much more robust and cost-effective solution. Through a large touchscreen, the device also communicates with the customer to offer personalized recommendations, store navigation, supplementary product information, and relevant promotions based on the shopper's history and location in the store.

“We’re excited to announce our rebranding to Flow as 2022 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us,” says Assaf Gedalia, CEO and CoFounder of Flow (formerly WalkOut). “We’ve secured key partnerships with flagship chains, both here and abroad, in a relatively short space of time, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

About Flow

Founded in 2018, Flow (formerly WalkOut) changes the way consumers make purchases in the physical world by moving the checkout directly to the user’s shopping cart or basket. The company’s solution uses machine-vision to identify each item placed into or removed from the cart, eliminating unnecessary effort and reducing checkout time to zero. WalkOut’s solution includes a large touchscreen on the cart, which offers personalized content such as suggestions and promotions based on past behavior and the products selected, store navigation, supplementary product information, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.shopandflow.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006084/en/