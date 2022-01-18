Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience

01/18/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Formerly known as Walkout, Flow’s smartcart device requires no costly infrastructural changes to a store, offering the first-ever truly seamless retrofitted solution in the retail industry

WalkOut, the developer of an autonomous end-to-end frictionless checkout platform, announces its new brand identity, Flow. Leveraging machine learning and computer-vision technology, the company’s smartcart solution can be retrofitted onto any existing cart and provides large stores and supermarkets with the most accurate product-identification solution on the market.

Flow made waves in 2021 after announcing a partnership with one of Israel’s leading supermarket chains, Machsanei Hashuk, to fully roll out its frictionless devices on existing carts across the country.

Flow’s mountable device's multiple high-precision cameras utilize different proprietary algorithms to accurately recognize products and identify the items as shoppers load or remove them with 99.2 percent accuracy.

Flow’s edge computing and machine-vision algorithms also curtail the need for costly on-cloud servers and high-bandwidth internet support. This use of single-sensor architecture and edge computing allows retail stores to operate a much more robust and cost-effective solution. Through a large touchscreen, the device also communicates with the customer to offer personalized recommendations, store navigation, supplementary product information, and relevant promotions based on the shopper's history and location in the store.

“We’re excited to announce our rebranding to Flow as 2022 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us,” says Assaf Gedalia, CEO and CoFounder of Flow (formerly WalkOut). “We’ve secured key partnerships with flagship chains, both here and abroad, in a relatively short space of time, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

About Flow

Founded in 2018, Flow (formerly WalkOut) changes the way consumers make purchases in the physical world by moving the checkout directly to the user’s shopping cart or basket. The company’s solution uses machine-vision to identify each item placed into or removed from the cart, eliminating unnecessary effort and reducing checkout time to zero. WalkOut’s solution includes a large touchscreen on the cart, which offers personalized content such as suggestions and promotions based on past behavior and the products selected, store navigation, supplementary product information, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.shopandflow.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pRAPID THERAPEUTIC SCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:56pRDW INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
01:56pFTC, DOJ Seek Public Input on Modernizing Merger Guidelines Amid Deal Surge
DJ
01:54pExxon vows to have net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
RE
01:54pICELANDAIR : Lease Agreements of two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
01:54pMatchPoint Connection Establishes NIL Marketing Fund as the Compliant Solution to Risky Collectives
BU
01:54pProactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences
GL
01:54pElectronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Shares Gain After Activision Deal
DJ
01:51pWalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience
BU
01:51pKBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for December 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..

HOT NEWS