Walker, Warnock spar in Georgia U.S. Senate debate

The showdown is a key contest that could help determine control of the Senate in the November 8 congressional elections.

The two sparred over a range of issues from abortion to policing to personal integrity...

Walker, a one-time football star and political novice backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, sought to brand the incumbent as a rubber stamp for Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda - which Republicans have painted as responsible for inflation, crime, and other social ills.

WALKER: "Because I said President Trump is my friend."

Warnock, pastor at a historic Atlanta church who has served less than two years in the Senate, presented himself as a committed public servant who has worked to cap the price of insulin, control gun violence and protect rights.

WARNOCK: "A patient's room is too narrow, and small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government."

The race has already been rocked by media reports that Walker - who has voiced opposition to abortion without exceptions - paid for an abortion in 2009 for a woman he was dating who later gave birth to one of his children.

WALKER: "I'm a Christian, I believe in life."

Walker calls it a flat out lie; Reuters has not independently verified the claim.

Many of the three dozen attendees came away fired up about Walker's chances, saying they were impressed by his performance.

Latona Disher, a consultant for nonprofits and an East Cobb County resident, had high praise.

"I was quite pleased. Very well pleased with Herschel Walker's performance. (flash) And what I saw him do tonight as a competitor, and that's how we most know him, was to really stand up for the issues that are on his heart."

Joe Webb, a retired military service member and Marietta resident, even compared Walker to former Trump.

"Herschel hit a home run. I don't like doing sports analogies, but he did. And I'm just so proud of him. I saw him when he first started the campaign. He was a little rough about speaking, but he was Trump junior tonight, in my opinion, with the way he presented himself, his character, his control, and he is speaking the truth."

During the hour-long debate in Savannah, Walker accused Warnock of attacking the police, empowering criminals, and allowing the powerful painkiller fentanyl into Georgia by not protecting U.S. borders.

Walker was admonished by a debate moderator for using a prop that appeared to be a badge, after Warnock referred to dubious claims that Walker has worked in law enforcement and to a decades-old police report about Walker threatening to have a shoot-out with police.

WARNOCK: "One thing I've not done - I've never pretended to be a police officer and I've never threatened a shootout with the police."

MODERATOR (off camera): "We are moving on, gentlemen."

WALKER: "I have to respond to that. And you know what's so funny, I am (UNINTELLIGIBLE) police officer (holding a police badge)."

MODERATOR: "I asked you to put that prop away."

The Republican has acknowledged struggling in the past with mental health and was asked if he still receives treatment.

WALKER: "I continue to get help if I need it. But I don't need any help. I'm doing well."

Democrats hold slim majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Senate control could be decided by the outcome of races in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

A recent opinion poll conducted by the University of Georgia showed Warnock leading Walker 46% to 43% among likely voters.

If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, the race would be decided in a Dec. 6 run-off election. Each candidate pledged to accept the outcome of the election.