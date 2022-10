Walker then flashed what appeared to be a badge and was admonished by a debate moderator for using a prop.

Georgia was a reliably Republican state, with two Republican senators, until Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff then claimed the state's two Senate seats in January 2021 run-off elections.

If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, the race would be decided in a Dec. 6 run-off election.