Wall St Week Ahead-After steep decline, U.S. small caps tempt investors with cheap valuations

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Shares of smaller U.S.
companies are outpacing a rally in the broader equity market as
they draw investors looking to scoop up cheaply valued stocks
and those betting the group has already priced in an economic
slowdown.
The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 10.4% in July
against a 9.1% gain for the benchmark S&P 500, its
biggest percentage-point outperformance on a monthly basis since
February.
Small caps tend to be more domestically oriented, less
profitable and carry a heavier debt load than their larger
counterparts, often putting them in the firing line when worries
over the economy take hold and markets become volatile.
This year was no exception: the Russell 2000 has fallen 16%
in 2022 despite July's rebound, compared with the S&P 500’s
13.3% drop, as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy
faster than expected to fight red-hot inflation and sapped
appetite for risk across markets.
The small-cap index is now at its cheapest versus the large-
cap Russell 1000 since March 2020, according to Jefferies
data, catching the eye of some bargain-hunting investors.
"There was an enormous amount of damage in the small-cap
space," said Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at
Royce Investment Partners. "This is among the cheapest segments
of the U.S. market."
Gannon has been increasing positions in small caps, focusing
on industrials, materials and technology companies in the space.
Some investors also believe that prices for small caps -
which are viewed as more attuned to the economy’s fluctuations -
may already be reflecting a potential recession, limiting their
downside if predictions of one come to pass.
Data this week showed U.S. gross domestic product contracted
for a second straight quarter, fulfilling an often-cited
definition of a recession. However, the National
Bureau of Economic Research, which is the official arbiter of
business cycles, has yet to declare a recession and Fed Chair
Jerome Powell said this week it was unlikely the economy was in
one, citing a strong employment backdrop.
Small caps appear to be "baking in a lot of economic pain
already," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in report earlier in
July.
"Recessions have tended to be good buying opportunities for
Small Caps," they added.
The bank also noted that the Russell 2000's forward
price-to-earnings ratio has been trading in the 11-13 times
range, "which tends to mark its bottom."
Citi U.S. equity strategists earlier this week wrote “stocks
down the market cap spectrum appear closer to pricing in
recession than their Large Cap peers."
Not everyone is convinced it is time to buy small caps.
Appetite for shares of smaller companies could quickly sour if
inflation remains persistent and the Fed is forced to raise
rates more aggressively than expected, inflicting more pain on
the economy.
The central bank hiked interest rates by 2.25 percentage
points already this year as it fights the worst inflation in
four decades, but Powell offered little specific guidance about
what to expect next during his news conference following
Wednesday’s Fed meeting.
"There might be some more disappointing economic news to
come even though the market is (already) pricing in somewhat of
a mild recession,” said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment
strategist at Edward Jones, which recommends clients
“underweight” small caps for now.
The economy's strength faces a key test next week, when the
monthly U.S. jobs report for July is released. Economic data is
expected to be especially important for market sentiment in the
next two months to give cues for the Fed's next moves.
Analysts at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute said
smaller companies will be challenged to maintain profitability
and healthy cash positions as the economy slows. The firm
projects the U.S. economy will be in a recession in the second
half of 2022 and into early 2023.
"We don’t think this move in small caps has legs," said
Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells
institute.
