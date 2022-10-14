Wall St Week Ahead-As U.S. markets churn, some stick with rare 2022 winner: energy shares

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gut-wrenching market
volatility and attractive valuations are prompting some
investors to keep their bullish views on energy stocks, one of
the few bets that have thrived in an otherwise punishing year.
It’s not an easy call. The S&P 500 energy sector is already
up around 46% this year and monetary policy tightening around
the world has bolstered the chances of a global recession that
could curtail energy demand.
Still, signs that supply will remain comparatively scarce
are prompting some investors to stick with the sector, drawn by
attractive earnings prospects and valuations that remain
comparatively low despite big gains in many energy stocks this
year. The S&P 500 energy sector trades at a trailing
price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9, nearly half the 17.4 valuation
of the broader index.
Few also see any end to the selloff in broader markets, as
stubborn inflation boosts expectations for more market-punishing
rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and other central banks. The
S&P 500 is down around 24.5% this year while bonds - as measured
by the Vanguard Total Bond Market index fund - are down nearly
18%.
"It's hard to see people giving up on energy because it's
the best of both worlds," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio
manager with Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, referring to
the sector’s low valuation and potential for more gains if
supply remains tight. "If you're worried about the direction of
the market it's a great place to hide."
Analysts expect third-quarter earnings per share growth
for energy companies of 121% compared with the same period a
year ago, while those for the broader index excluding energy
fall 2.6%, Refinitiv data showed.
Energy is the only sector in the S&P 500 expected by
analysts at Credit Suisse to post positive revisions to their
third quarter earnings. U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobile Corp
and Chevron Corp. report earnings on Oct. 28.
In the coming week, investors will be focused on earnings
from Tesla Inc., Netflix and Johnson & Johnson
, among others.
Expectations for further tightness in the oil market have
been boosted by recent production cuts by OPEC+, as well as the
European Union's plans to move off Russian crude by February.
U.S. output in 2022 is
expected
to average 11.75 million bpd, down from a previous estimate
of 11.79 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Department.
Prices for Brent crude stood at $91.46 per barrel on Friday,
up nearly 10% from a recent low after falling by nearly a third
between July and September.
"There is an outsized probability that crude prices can
surge higher, particularly if demand concerns fail to
materialize to the extent some bears expect," wrote analysts at
TD Securities, who expect oil prices to hit $101 in 2023.
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management expect oil to hit $110
by year-end.
Some fund managers remain skeptical that energy can continue
its outperformance if the global economy slows in the face of
monetary policy tightening from central banks.
"We're surging toward recession all over the world and
that's going to cut into the demand side," said Burns McKinney,
a portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group, who is increasing
his overweight in dividend-paying tech companies such as Texas
Instruments and Cisco.
At the same time, the selloff in the S&P 500 is creating
buying opportunities in consumer discretionary and large-cap
tech stocks that are more attractive over the long run than
energy, said Lamar Villere, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co.
"We’re starting to see opportunities that are harder to not
take advantage of," he said.
Others, however, believe that the fundamentals remain
aligned for the sector and see more upside. Saira Malik, chief
investment officer at Nuveen, believes that fund managers will
remain lightly positioned in energy shares despite recent gains.
She is also betting that China’s economy will rebound in coming
months, supporting global oil prices
"We still think energy has legs here," she said.
