Wall St Week Ahead-As markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A tough year in markets is
leading some investors to seek refuge in cash, as they
capitalize on higher interest rates and await chances to buy
stocks and bonds at cheaper prices.
The Federal Reserve has roiled markets in 2022 as it
implements huge rate hikes in an effort to moderate the steepest
inflation in 40 years. But higher rates are also translating
into better rates for money market funds, which had returned
virtually nothing since the pandemic began in 2020.
That’s made cash a more attractive hideout for investors
seeking shelter from market gyrations - even though the highest
inflation in forty years has dented its appeal.
Fund managers increased their average cash balances to 6.1%
in September, the highest level in more than two decades, a
widely followed survey from BofA Global Research showed.
Assets in money market funds have stayed elevated since
jumping after the pandemic began, coming in at $4.44 trillion as
of last month, not far from their peak of $4.67 trillion in May
2020, according to Refinitiv Lipper.
"Cash is now becoming a viable asset class because of what
has happened to interest rates," said Paul Nolte of Kingsview
Investment Management, who said the portfolios he manages have
10 to 15% in cash versus less than 5% typically.
"It gives me the opportunity in a couple months to look
around in the financial markets and redeploy if the markets and
the economy look better," said Nolte.
Investors are looking to next week's Fed meeting, at which
the central bank is expected to enact another jumbo rate hike,
following this week's consumer price index report that came in
hotter than expected.
The S&P 500 fell 4.8% in the past week and is down 18.7%
this year. The ICE BofA U.S. Treasury Index is on
pace for its biggest annual drop on record.
Meanwhile, taxable money market funds had returned 0.4% so
far this year as of the end of August, according to the Crane
100 Money Fund index, an average of the 100 largest such funds.
The average yield in the Crane index is 2.08%, up from 0.02%
at the start of the year and the highest level since July 2019.
"They are looking better and their competition is looking
worse," said Peter Crane, president of Crane Data, which
publishes the money fund index.
Of course, sitting in cash has its drawbacks, including the
possibility of missing a sudden reversal that takes prices for
stocks and bonds higher. Inflation, which stood at 8.3% on an
annual basis last month, has also dented the appeal of cash.
"Certainly you are losing some purchasing power with
inflation running at 8-plus percent, but... you are taking some
money off the table at a risky time for equity markets," said
Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel. "Your equities
could be down 8% in two weeks.”
While an obvious sign of caution among investors, extreme
levels of cash are sometimes viewed as a so-called contrarian
indicator that bodes well for equities, said Mark Hackett,
Nationwide’s chief of investment research, especially when taken
in concert with other measures of investor pessimism.
Hackett believes stocks may stay volatile in the near-term,
amid various risks including potential earnings weakness along
with high inflation and the hawkish Fed, but he is more upbeat
about the outlook for equities over the next six months.
"There’s a degree of a coiled spring developing where if
everybody is already on the sidelines at some point there is
nobody left to go on the sidelines and that leads you to
potentially any piece of good news resulting in a very outsized
move," Hackett said.
David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland
Advisors, said his U.S. equity portfolio made up of
exchange-traded funds is currently 48% in cash after being
almost fully invested in equity markets last year.
Stocks are too expensive given risks including rising
interest rates, the potential for a Fed-induced recession and
geopolitical tensions, Kotok said.
"So I want cash," Kotok said. "I want the cash to be able to
deploy back into the stock market at lower prices or
substantially lower prices, and I don’t know which opportunity
I’ll have but the only way I can seize it is to be holding that
amount of cash.”
