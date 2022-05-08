Wall St Week Ahead-Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks' tumble this year is
putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors
assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in
the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread
geopolitical uncertainty.
With the benchmark S&P 500 index down 13.5%
year-to-date, valuations stand at their lowest levels in two
years, putting the index's forward price-to-earnings ratio at
17.9 times from 21.7 at the end of 2021, according to the latest
data from Refinitiv Datastream.
Although many investors tended to brush off elevated
valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its
post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies
viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money
policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities.
While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks'
appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities
may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to
aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond
yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine
continue roiling markets.
"Stocks are getting close to fair valuation ... but they're
not quite there yet," said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at
Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois. "If you take into
account bond yields, inflation, what is going on with GDP and
the broader economy, they're not quite there yet."
Wild swings shook markets in the past week after the Fed
delivered a widely expected 50 basis point rate increase and
signaled similar moves for the meetings ahead as it tries to
quell the highest annual inflation rates in 40 years. The index
has declined for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak
since mid-2011.
More volatility could be in store if next week's monthly
consumer price index reading exceeds expectations, potentially
bolstering the case for even more aggressive monetary policy
tightening from the Fed.
"There has ... been a healthy reset in valuations and
sentiment," wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at
Truist Advisory Services, in a recent note to clients.
"For stocks to move higher on a sustainable basis, investors
will likely need to have greater confidence in the Fed's ability
to tame inflation without unduly hurting the economy."
Though valuations have come down, S&P 500's forward P/E
stands above its long-term average of 15.5 times earnings
estimates.
Potentially burnishing stocks' appeal, S&P 500 companies are
expected to increase earnings by about 9% this year, according
to Refinitiv data, as they wrap up a better-than-expected
first-quarter reporting season.
One likely factor is whether Treasuries extend a sell-off
that has lifted the benchmark 10-year note yield, which moves
inversely to prices, to its highest since late 2018.
Higher yields in particular dull the allure of technology
and other high-growth sectors, as their cash flows are often
more weighted in the future and diminished when discounted at
higher rates.
The forward P/E for the S&P 500 technology sector
has declined from 28.5 times to 21.4 so far this year, according
to Refinitiv Datastream data as of Friday morning.
"In terms of growth valuations, they have been hit the
hardest and likely the most oversold," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at National Securities.
But the sector continues to trade at a nearly 20% premium to
the overall S&P 500, above the 15% premium it has averaged over
the broader index over the past five years.
If the 10-year yield hovers between 3% to 3.5%, after being
a "fraction" of that level for a long period, "that is going to
continue to be a weight on the P/E and therefore the discounting
mechanism for the growth and technology space," said John Lynch,
chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management, which
favors value over growth shares.
"To a large extent, (the pressure from higher yields) has
been baked in," Lynch said. "But I don't think it is going to go
away. I think it is going to persist."
