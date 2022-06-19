Wall St Week Ahead-Cloudy valuations give investors pause in buying beaten-up U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Whipsawing bond yields,
surging oil prices and a Federal Reserve bent on squashing the
worst inflation in four decades are hampering investors' ability
to assess U.S. stock valuations, even as the market's tumble
creates potential bargains.
Without a doubt, stocks are far cheaper than at the start of
the year, following a 23% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500
that confirmed a bear market for the index earlier this
week.
Whether they are cheap enough, however, is less certain.
Market volatility and a rapidly changing macroeconomic landscape
have clouded metrics that investors typically use to value
stocks, such as corporate earnings and Treasury yields, keeping
some potential buyers on the sideline.
"Until we see some better visibility on the rates outlook
and some better visibility on the earnings outlook, the fair
value for equities is a little bit elusive," said Sameer Samana,
senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment
Institute. The institute recently started recommending clients
reduce equity risk and move funds into fixed income.
Stocks came under more pressure this week, with the S&P 500
falling to its lowest since late 2020, in the wake of the Fed
enacting its largest rate-hike in nearly three decades.
This year's decline lowered the index's forward
price-to-earnings ratio, which compares its price with its
expected profits, to 17.3, from 21.7 at the start of 2022 –
closer to the market's historic average of 15.5, according to
Refinitiv Datastream.
But while S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise nearly 10%
in 2022, according to Refinitiv IBES, some market participants
doubt those estimates will hold up in the face of surging
inflation and tightening financial conditions.
Wells Fargo institute strategists forecast positive but
slowing earnings growth this year and a contraction in 2023, as
they expect a recession in late 2022 and early 2023.
"We are advocating to investors to consider an economy and
an earnings backdrop that may be more challenging ... so just
don't be fooled by where valuations are based off of today's
expectations," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at
Washington Crossing Advisors, who is recommending clients
continue to underweight equities.
Morgan Stanley analysts expect earnings to come in between
3-5% below consensus views, leading them to forecast that the
S&P 500 is likely to see a "more reliable level of support" at
3,400, some 8% below Friday's level, they wrote earlier this
week.
U.S. Treasury yields also play an important role in standard
valuation models. Since U.S. debt is seen as a relatively
risk-free investment, rising yields tend to dull the allure of
stocks, as they weaken the value of future cash flows in
standard models.
Yet shifting expectations for how hawkish the Fed will need
to be to fight inflation have made yields exceptionally volatile
in recent weeks, making that calculus harder for investors.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has traded in a nearly
35 basis point range just this week, while the ICE BoFAML MOVE
Index, which measures Treasury market volatility, stands
at its highest level since March 2020.
Broadly speaking, "the risk-free rate rising like it has is
a headwind for equity indexes as well as individual equities,"
Morganlander said.
Some investors believe stocks have fallen low enough to
start dipping in.
Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth
Financial Network, is advising clients to gradually begin buying
stocks, projecting that an oversupply of home-furnishing and
other consumer goods along with changing demand preferences will
end up moderating prices.
"I just think that equities have inflation wrong," Essele
said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who this week called inflation
"much too high," will give an updated view on the environment
when he testifies next week before a U.S. Senate committee.
Others remain hesitant.
Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth,
believes an inflation fix may not be imminent. He has
lower-than-typical equity exposure in portfolios he manages and
is more heavily weighted to defensive stocks and those linked to
inflation such as energy.
"I want to be convinced that inflation is showing signs of
slowing down," Pavlik said. "Until then, I am waiting on the
sidelines with extra cash."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Richard Chang)