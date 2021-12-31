Wall St Week Ahead-Defensive stocks may be ripe for reversal after stellar December

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Investors have piled into
traditionally defensive stocks in the last weeks of the year,
spurring a rally some believe may lose steam early in 2022.
The S&P 500's top performing sectors this month are consumer
staples, real estate investment trusts,
healthcare and utilities. Each of the
sectors, which are viewed as popular destinations during times
of uncertainty, have risen by 9% or more in December and
outpaced the broader index's gain of about 5%.
By contrast, the S&P 500's energy and information
technology sectors, among the year's best performers,
are up 2.9% and 3.3% for December. The broader index is up 27%
in 2021 and on track for its third straight year of double-digit
gains.
Investors have had plenty of reasons to turn defensive in
recent weeks, as uncertainty over the new Omicron variant,
soaring inflation and a hawkish shift at the Federal Reserve
bolstered the case for caution.
Net inflows into the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR
Fund stood at $697 million in December, putting it on
track for its strongest month since July, according to Refinitiv
Lipper data. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
drew net inflows of $963 million this month after pulling $1.1
billion in November, which was its best month since July.
Some market participants, however, believe the rallies in
defensive shares are likely a short-term phenomenon and expect
an unwinding in early 2022 as investors return to the big
technology and growth stocks that have led markets higher for
years.
Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon
Investments, believes some of the strength in defensive stocks
may reflect fund managers taking profits on winning positions
and reallocating funds toward beaten-down names, a common
year-end practice for many investors.
"It's not terribly surprising after a really good year for
stocks to see some of the laggard sectors... do a little bit
better," Hill said. "That's something that could potentially
reverse in January."
That theory makes sense this year, with the S&P's energy and
information technology sectors up 48% and 33% for the year,
respectively. Those gains dwarf the year-to-date performance of
utilities, REITs, healthcare and consumer staples.
On a historical basis, utilities have been the top
performing S&P sector in December, logging an average gain of
1.9% for the month since 1990, only to fall 0.25% on average in
January, according to a CFRA Research analysis.
Information technology, meanwhile, has been the worst
performer in December with an average gain of 0.67%, but has
logged an average gain of 2.83% in January, the data showed.
Since 1990, the information technology sector has risen
about 4,650%, while the utilities sector is up about 250%.
"People are much more willing to embrace risk in the new
months than they are in the final months of the year," said Sam
Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
A threat to the recent rally in defensive stocks could also
come from higher Treasury yields, which may accompany a more
hawkish Fed and dim the allure of utilities and other sectors
that draw investors with their comparatively high dividends,
said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management.
An early December Reuters survey of over 60 fixed-income
experts showed the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note
rising to 2.08% in the next 12 months. On Friday,
the yield on the 10-year note was at 1.50%. The Fed has signaled
a faster tapering of its asset purchases and three rate hikes
for 2022.
Others, however, say a more aggressive Fed could also weigh
on the broader S&P 500, where valuations stand at their highest
level in around two decades.
On Dec. 20, analysts at Morgan Stanley said they favored
defensive stocks over cyclicals, as the Fed begins paring back
monetary accommodation from markets.
"Growth stocks would be more vulnerable to that tapering
than defensive ones given their much higher valuations," the
bank's analysts wrote.
Hill, of Horizon Investments, believes stocks are likely to
be more volatile next year after a relatively placid 2021. The
S&P 500's one-month volatility averaged 12.5 for the year, the
lowest since 2017, according to Refinitiv data.
"It won't be nearly as straight a line as we had this year
but we still think the outlook for stocks is broadly positive,"
he said.
