Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Investors will be zeroing in
on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week as a
"Goldilocks" market environment that has helped lift stocks to
record highs and tamed a bond selloff is tested by rising
inflation.
Stocks have climbed steadily in recent weeks and now stand
at fresh records, extending a rally that has seen the S&P 500
gain 13% this year and nearly 90% from its March 2020
low. U.S. government bonds have also rallied after their
first-quarter selloff, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
, which moves inversely to prices, recently at 1.46%,
some 30 basis points below its first quarter highs.
Some of those gains have been predicated on the Fed’s
assurances that rising inflation will not last long enough to
warrant a sooner-than-expected end to easy-money policies.
Signals that the Fed is growing less confident in those
assumptions could unsettle stocks, which have benefited from
quantitative easing, and hurt bonds, as rising prices erode the
value of longer-dated debt.
Investors “are going to be looking for signs that the Fed
might believe that inflation is more permanent," said Michael
Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global
Advisors.
The Fed has maintained that it has the tools to deal with
accelerating inflation. The central bank may open discussion at
the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting about when to begin unwinding its
$120 billion per month purchases of government bonds, though
most analysts don't expect a decision before the Fed's annual
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference in August.
For now, it appears some investors are coming around to the
Fed’s way of thinking on inflation. Stocks on Thursday brushed
off data showing that consumer prices rose in May at their
fastest annual pace in 13 years, as the S&P 500 hit a new
record. By contrast, a much higher-than-expected inflation
number last month caused a selloff in stocks.
Strong inflation numbers aside, recent data has offered
snapshots of an economy that is strengthening but does not
appear to be close to overheating. Employment, for instance,
remains about 7.6 million jobs below its February 2020 peak
while the latest monthly report fell short of economists
estimates.
"We are making progress, but the economy is not completely
on fire and a runaway train where the Fed has to take action,"
said Chris Galipeau, senior market strategist at Putnam
Investments. "That puts us in the 'Goldilocks' scenario."
Still, others worry that markets have grown too complacent
on inflation and other risks that could derail the current
rally, from potential higher taxes to peaking economic growth
rates.
Analysts at BofA Global Research on Friday outlined a number
of reasons that inflation may be more sustained than many
expect, including second-tier indicators such as the National
Federation of Independent Businesses survey of small businesses
showing price pressures are filtering to customers.
“The list of excuses for transitory inflation is getting
long. The risk of higher, more persistent inflation is growing,”
BofA’s analysts wrote.
More broadly, bullish sentiment among individual investors
has been above its historical average of 38% for 25 of the last
30 weeks, according to the American Association of Individual
Investors. Bearish sentiment, meanwhile, is below its historical
average of 30.5% for the 18th consecutive week.
“At current levels, pessimism remains unusually low,” the
AAII said on its website. “Historically, below-average readings
for bearish sentiment have been followed by below-average six-
and 12-month returns for the S&P 500 index.”
Bulls can point to plenty of reasons for stocks to remain
strong. Most investors believe the Fed will only start tapering
its bond purchases in late 2021 or early next year. Bets in the
eurodollar futures markets show investors believe the Fed will
start hiking its benchmark rate in late 2022.
Rising estimates for corporate profit growth are also
supporting stocks. S&P 500 earnings are now expected to jump 36%
this year, compared to an April estimate of 26% growth, with
earnings expected to rise another roughly 12% in 2022, according
to Refinitiv IBES.
That has not stopped some of the world’s biggest banks,
including Morgan Stanley, from warning in recent months that the
market is primed for a sharp pullback.
Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John
Hancock Investment Management, still favors stocks over bonds,
with a preference for the healthcare, industrials, technology
and communication services sectors.
"We are due for some volatility and we have been saying
that, and yet dips have been met with very strong demand," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)