Wall St Week Ahead-Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors are recalibrating
their portfolios to account for a more hawkish Federal Reserve,
as signs that the central bank is ready to pull out the stops https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-may-need-hike-rates-faster-reduce-balance-sheet-quickly-minutes-show-2022-01-05
in its fight against inflation has shaken up markets in the
first week of 2022.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury are on track
for their biggest weekly gain since September, 2019, while
technology and growth stocks have tumbled and investors snapped
up shares of banks, energy firms and other economically
sensitive companies.
The action is broadly reminiscent of how markets started
2021, when the rollout of vaccines for the coronavirus boosted
expectations of a U.S. economic reopening. Yields slipped later
in the year while the rally in economically sensitive shares
slowed and investors returned to the big technology and growth
stocks that have led markets higher for the last decade.
This time around, investors must factor https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/investors-brace-quantitative-tightening-fed-sends-hawkish-message-2022-01-06
in a Fed that is expected to raise rates at least three times
this year as it battles surging consumer prices. This could
weigh on tech and growth stocks, as higher borrowing costs could
erode their future earnings. The S&P 500 Value index has gained
around 1% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 Growth index
has fallen around 4%. The broader index was recently down around
1.7% for the year.
Bob Leininger, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, expects
that trend to continue and is focusing more of his portfolio on
financials, energy, and aviation stocks such as Boeing Co
in anticipation of a broad resurgence in global travel.
"The Fed is serious about ending quantitative easing," he
said. "This is the year that we will start to see quantitative
tightening and that will favor value stocks."
While investors typically view a hawkish Fed with caution,
equities have nevertheless tended to rise during past rate-hike
cycles. The S&P 500 has risen at an average annualized rate of
9% during the 12 such cycles since the 1950s and showed positive
returns in 11 of those instances, according to data from Truist
Advisory Services.
Expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates at least
three times in 2022 will "cut down on speculation" in the
market, said Lew Altfest, chief executive of Altfest Personal
Wealth Management.
That will likely weigh on both deep value-oriented sectors
like travel and energy that saw outsized gains in 2021, while at
the same time hurting high-growth technology shares, he said.
Altfest is focusing on companies such as banks, which he
expects to benefit from higher interest rates and trade at
comparatively lower valuations, while also maintaining positions
in giant technology-focused companies.
The S&P 500 bank sector was recently up more than 7%
year-to-date and trades at a trailing price to earnings ratio of
11.5, compared to a 26.1 price to earnings ratio for the broader
index.
Banks “just look more rational," Altfest said.
Investors will get a closer look at bank earnings in the
week ahead as several large banks, including JPMorgan
and Citigroup, are expected to release their quarterly
results.
Some believe the heavy weighting of tech-focused stocks in
the S&P 500 could slow the broader index if those names
stumbled: Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia,
Alphabet, and Tesla accounted for nearly a
third of the S&P 500’s almost 29% total return last year,
according to data from UBS Global Wealth Management.
Though many of the big tech stocks have gotten hit in recent
days, the pain has been much worse in smaller tech names that
rallied during the early stages of the pandemic. The ARKK
Innovation ETF, which was the best performing equity fund of
2020, is already down some 11% year-to-date.
Others, however, are betting investors will inevitably
return to tech stocks, which have handily outperformed other
parts of the market for years.
Ross Frankenfield, managing director at Harbor Capital
Advisors, has beefed up his allocation to larger cap financials
but expects momentum to shift back to mega-cap tech stocks later
in the year as it becomes clear that economic growth will
stagnate in 2023.
"There is a good near-term case for value stocks, but over
the long run we think there will be a tailwind for mega-cap
growth stocks again once earnings are harder to come by," he
said.
