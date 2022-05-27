Wall St Week Ahead-Hopes that Fed is 'past peak hawkishness' buoy stocks

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Bad news may once again be good
news on Wall Street, as signs of slowing U.S. growth fan hopes
that the Federal Reserve may not need to tighten policy as much
as previously expected.
Home sales have fallen for a third straight month, while big
misses from retail giants such as Target and Walmart shook their
share prices last week. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate of
real GDP growth for the second quarter, meanwhile, fell to 1.8%
on May 25, from 2.4% on May 18.
Softer economic growth raises risks of weaker corporate
profits, in theory paving the way for softer share prices.
Several Wall Street banks have in recent weeks warned that the
chances of a U.S. recession are rising, along with an increased
likelihood of the low-growth, high-inflation environment known
as stagflation.
In the near-term, however, some investors believe a nascent
slowdown could bolster the case for the Fed to pull back on the
aggressive monetary policy that this month drove the S&P 500
to the cusp of the 20% decline that many investors
believe denotes a bear market.
The index is up 4% over the last week and on track to snap a
seven-week losing streak, though it is down around 15% for the
year to date. Net weekly inflows to U.S. stocks stood at their
highest level in 10 weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed
Thursday.
"It's very clear that everyone at the Fed is on board for 50
basis point (interest rate hikes) for the next two hiking
meetings. But after that, it's unclear what they do, and if
there is a sharp slowdown in growth, they may be able to wait a
little bit," said Anwiti Bahuguna, senior portfolio manager and
head of multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle
Investments, who recently raised her allocation to equities.
Concerns over the impact of higher rates at a time when
inflation may have peaked will likely mean the central bank will
pause its tightening in September, leaving its benchmark
overnight interest rate in a range of 1.75% to 2% if financial
conditions worsen, BofA strategists said in a note.
Expectations of Fed hawkishness have eased, with investors
now pricing in a 35% probability that the Fed funds rate will be
between 2.25 and 2.50% after its September meeting, down from a
50% probability a week ago, according to CME.
Minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting showed
officials grappling with how best to navigate the economy
towards lower inflation without causing a recession or pushing
the unemployment rate substantially higher.
Signs that growth may be slowing have helped bolster
Treasury prices, as investors look to bonds for safety rather
than an asset at risk of high inflation, said Anders Persson,
chief investment officer of global fixed income at Nuveen.
Yields of benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit a six-week low of
2.706% on Thursday, after soaring to as high as 3.14% this
month.
"The market is pricing in a slowdown," but not a recession,
he said, making riskier parts of the fixed-income market, such
as high yield bonds, more attractive.
U.S. data on Friday also showed price increases may be
slowing. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index
rose 0.2%, the smallest gain since November 2020, after shooting
up 0.9% in March.
A potentially less hawkish Fed is not necessarily a green
light for equity buyers over the long term. With inflation at
its highest in decades, concerns have grown over impending
stagflation, a phenomenon that weighed heavily on all asset
classes during the supply shocks of the 1970s.
Among those sounding the warning are hedge fund manager Bill
Ackman, a member of the Fed’s investor advisory committee on
financial markets, who on Twitter this week urged the central
bank to quell inflation by raising rates more aggressively.
Meanwhile, Citi's global asset allocation team this week cut
its U.S. equity allocation to "neutral," saying, "While a U.S.
recession is not the base case for Citi economics, uncertainty
is very high."
Some investors, however, believe a turning point may be
near.
Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at FlowBank, is betting
the central bank will begin to see signs that inflation and
growth are slowing by August, when policymakers hold their
annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"The Fed is past peak hawkishness," she said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski
)