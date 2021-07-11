Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eager for earnings amid growth concerns

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Investors are looking to U.S.
companies' upcoming quarterly results and forecasts about the
recovery in the second half of 2021 as some worry that the
recent economic surge is already waning.
U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply this week on fears that
economic growth may slow in the second half, pushing yields to
levels not seen since February. On the stock market, there was a
selloff in financials, energy and other so-called value shares
tied to the recovery.
A massive jump in second quarter earnings is expected to
mark a peak for U.S. earnings growth and the recovery from last
year's pandemic-induced profit collapse. S&P 500 earnings are
estimated to have surged 65.8% from a year earlier, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
That's on track to be the biggest percentage growth since
the fourth quarter of 2009 following the Great Financial Crisis,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Starting Tuesday, earnings reports are due from JPMorgan
Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and
other big banks, kicking off the quarterly results season. They
could give early clues on the economy and stocks tied to growth.
Most big U.S. banks are expected to report a big rebound in
quarterly profits even with trading income falling and revenue
stalling on low interest rates and weak demand.
Investors are also eager to assess whether earnings will
support Wall Street's run higher, with the S&P 500 up
roughly 16% for the year so far. Many market watchers say the
expected surge in earnings this year is a big reason for the
market's strong performance.
Yet this week's weaker-than-expected report on U.S. jobless
claims and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant added to
investor questions about the economic re-opening.
"For this earnings season, what investors will want to see
and what we expect is that the earnings trend for the value side
is still intact, to give support to (the view) it's too early to
leave this trade. And that starts with the banks next week,"
said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory
Services.
Many investors including Lerner remained bullish on
economically sensitive sectors like energy, financials and
industrials that are considered value trades because of years of
underperformance.
The S&P 500 value index is down for the week. Over
the same period, the S&P 500 growth index - known for
companies with upward momentum behind them - is higher,
reflecting an advance in technology shares that were helped by
the fall in the benchmark 10-year note yields.
Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas, Texas, who likes energy, materials,
restaurants and some retailers, said while the picture is not
all perfect across all companies, earnings season should confirm
the strength in the economy.
"It's not 100% rosy," he said, but "we would expect earnings
to be extremely strong, and so we're optimistic about the
market."
Among sectors, industrials, consumer discretionary, energy
and materials are expected to post the biggest year-over-year
profit gains, with industrials estimated up more than
500%, based on Refinitiv's data.
Second-quarter earnings estimates are likely still too low,
Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a note
this week.
As a result, estimates for 2021 overall and for 2022 "should
continue to increase as we get Q2 financial reports," and that
could give investors more confidence that earnings should
support the market going into next year, he wrote.
Also on the radar will be what companies are doing to pass
on price increases they may be grappling with from raw
materials, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist
at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Signs of these
pressures have come up in economic data in recent months.
Other companies due to report next week include Delta Air
Lines, UnitedHealth Group and Kansas City
Southern.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)