Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye wobbling energy sector as gauge for Delta fears

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Energy stocks are becoming a
popular bellwether for concerns over how deeply the Delta
variant of the coronavirus is expected to impact the U.S.
economy, as the so-called reopening trade that boosted some
parts of the market earlier this year continues to stumble.
The S&P 500 energy sector is down 12.3% for the
quarter-to-date compared with a 3.7% gain for the S&P 500
, which stands near record highs. That contrasts with the
sector’s performance in the first quarter of the year, when it
zoomed 29.3% on expectations that a vaccine-fueled economic
rebound will boost energy demand.
The decline, which has outstripped a 2% fall in the price of
Brent crude, suggests some investors believe the U.S. economic
recovery may have peaked in the face of a coronavirus
resurgence, leading them to focus on a looming unwind of the
easy money policies that have helped the S&P more than double
since its March 2020 lows.
Other reopening plays such as airlines and hotels have also
stumbled, as investors rotated back into the high-growth
technology stocks that have led the markets for years. The S&P
technology sector is up 6.8% this quarter.
"The rise of the number of cases of the delta variant has
led to a resumption of the outperformance of stay at home
defensive stocks like tech," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global
investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "You're seeing
reopening stocks underperform significantly."
Investors will get additional readings on the health of the
U.S. economy next week with the release of consumer price index
figures, retail sales, and a measure of consumer sentiment.
For now, many are gauging to what degree a slowing economic
bounce could impact asset prices.
Morgan Stanley cited concerns about slowing growth when it
lowered its recommendation on U.S. equities in the past week,
while economists at Goldman Sachs cut their estimate of U.S.
economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% in late
August.
Those worries have weighed on energy stocks, with companies
like Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp down more
than 13% for the quarter-to-date.
"It's definitely been a painful trade the last couple of
months," as investors moved out of crowded positions in energy
stocks that rallied at the start of the year, said Garrett
Melson, portfolio strategist for Natixis Investment Managers
Solutions.
Some investors, however, remain bullish on energy out of
expectations that eventual declines in coronavirus case counts
will buoy economic growth.
Melson has been increasing his positions in energy stocks
because believes that growth will continue to be comparatively
robust, leaving the economy expanding at a level that will
support oil prices.
Overall, price values in the energy sector appear to reflect
oil prices at $50 per barrel, well below their current level of
$72.50 for brent oil, said Ben Cook, a portfolio manager of the
Hennessy BP Energy Transition Fund, who has been adding to his
positions in large oil producers.
The mismatch, he believes, leaves “very little downside risk
in the stocks once you start to see some relief from these fears
that are permeating the sector."
"As the global consumer reverts back to previous pattern of
economic activity there will be a supply base that will have a
tough time meeting demand," Cook said.
The declines have also made some energy stocks much cheaper
relative to their values earlier in the year. Exxon, for
instance, now trades at a forward-price-to-earnings ratio of
12.6, compared to 30.9 in early March. The S&P 500, by
comparison trades at a ratio of 22.
Still, energy stocks could continue to faltering the
short-term should concerns over the Delta variant push back
return-to-office dates for big companies and reduce demand for
business travel, said Burns McKinney, a senior portfolio manager
at NFJ Investment Group.
The sector also faces the prospect of tougher emission
standards from the Biden administration and rising demand for
electric vehicles, he added.
Instead of making a broad bet on energy, McKinney is
focusing on companies that have recently raised their dividends,
a sign that the corporations believe their balance sheets may be
strong enough to weather a potential slowdown in the economy, he
said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Aurora Ellis)