Wall St Week Ahead-Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. value stocks may be
getting a second wind, as bets on economic strength bolster
Treasury yields and lift cyclically-sensitive shares that have
stagnated in recent months after a powerful rally earlier this
year.
The S&P 500 value stock index, which is relatively
heavily weighted in shares of financials, energy firms and other
economically sensitive companies, is up 5.5% from last month's
lows, outperforming its tech-heavy counterpart by more
than a percentage point in a rally that accelerated over the
past week. The value index is up 18% this year, despite stalling
after a strong start to 2021.
The move may herald a nascent comeback for the so-called
reflation trade, a bet on rebounding economic growth that saw
value stocks surge starting late last year alongside Treasury
yields. Yields have climbed this time around as well, with the
yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which
moves inversely to prices, up about 20 basis points since last
week, to 1.36%, before pulling back on Friday.
“I do think value is somewhat of a coiled spring,” said Matt
Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors, who
believes value could outperform for at least the next six
months. “I do think it has another run left in it.”
Investors pointed to several reasons for value's rosier
outlook. While the rise in coronavirus cases spurred by the
Delta variant, remains a wildcard, signs that infections may be
slowing in Europe and parts of the United States could mean that
the lockdowns required last year will not be needed for the
foreseeable future, Peron said.
At the same time, some investors believe growth will remain
strong in the U.S. even after peaking in the second quarter.
U.S. gross domestic product is expected to rise 6.1% in 2021,
and 4.8% in 2022, according to Oxford Economics, stronger than
what annual growth has been for the past decade.
"We haven’t seen growth rates this high in some time and
that’s why we think ... value can keep outperforming, even once
the rate of growth peaks," said Sameer Samana, senior global
market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Among those calling for more gains in value stocks are
technical strategists at JPMorgan, who in the past week said the
S&P 500 value index "looks poised for a breakout." Truist
Advisory Services on Wednesday said it expects more upside for
value over the next 12 months given the still strong economic
outlook and weak earnings trends for tech compared to the
broader market.
Since the 10-year yield made a recent bottom last week, the
S&P 500 value index has climbed 2.4% against a 0.5% rise for its
growth counterpart.
The value stock bounce comes as investors digest data from
the past week showing a potential peak in inflation, while
looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium at
the end of the month. That event, or the central bank's next
policy meeting in September, could offer signals on when it will
begin unwinding the $120 billion a month government bond buying
program that has helped support asset prices.
Next week, the monthly U.S. retail sales report and earnings
from retailers such as Walmart and Target could
shed more light on the health of the consumer.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on Treasury yields,
with rising yields often viewed as a sign of economic optimism
that could also boost value stocks. Higher yields also
particularly benefit profit margins of banks, which tend to make
up large portions of value indexes.
Plenty of stumbling blocks remain for the value trade. Signs
that the coronavirus is threatening the economic outlook could
send investors back toward large technology and growth shares
that performed well for much of 2020. Data on Friday showing
that consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in a decade
weighed on yields.
Treasury yields have also experienced several sharp swings
this year, wrongfooting investors. Yields on the 10-year fell to
about 1.13% as recently as Aug. 4 -- some 65 basis points below
the year's highs.
Many investors may also be reluctant to overly reduce
positions in growth stocks, which dominated for much of the
decade following the 2007-2009 financial crisis while value
shares languished.
“It is this epic battle, back and forth between these two
parts of the market," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment
strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.
