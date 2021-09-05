Wall St Week Ahead-Investors grow wary as stocks hit new highs

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investors are girding their
portfolios for potential stock market volatility, even as
equities hover near fresh highs after logging seven straight
months of gains.
Utilities are the S&P 500's best-performing sector
so far this quarter with a 10.2% gain. They have been followed
by other popular destinations for nervous investors, including
real estate and healthcare.
In derivatives markets, the gap in price between the front
month Cboe Volatility Index futures contract and the VIX
index itself is higher than it has been about 85% of the
time over the last five years. This suggests some investors
expect the calm in stocks to give way to more pronounced price
swings in the coming weeks and months.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -
viewed as havens during uncertain times - have outperformed most
G10 currencies this quarter.
"It's been a year of positive market returns, but it's a
bull market which has pretty defensive undertones," said Saira
Malik, head of global equities at money manager Nuveen
Investments.
The demand for downside protection illustrates a conundrum
that has bedeviled investors at various times during the
market's post-pandemic surge.
Ultra-low yields on fixed income have left few alternatives
to equities, and betting against stocks has been a disastrous
strategy in the last year-and-a-half.
Stocks demonstrated their resilience on Friday, when the S&P
appeared to shrug off a big miss on August U.S. employment data,
as some market participants bet a weaker economy could undercut
the case for the Federal Reserve to unwind its market-supportive
easy money policies in coming months. The benchmark index is up
21% this year.
At the same time, many have grown antsy in a market that has
gone 292 calendar days without a decline of 5% or more, nearly
three times the average since World War II, according to data
from CFRA's Sam Stovall. Rising valuations, ebbing economic
growth and signs of speculative excess have only added to their
concerns.
"It's been a wonderful ride for U.S. equities ... but moving
forward we think it is going to be a little bit of a different
picture," said David Grecsek, managing director in investment
strategy and research and partner at Aspiriant, which manages
about $14.5 billion.
Concerns over equity valuations have prompted Grecsek to
take profits in some of his equity positions and shift some
money into non-U.S. stocks, including emerging markets.
The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio on a forward 12-month
basis stands at 21.3, a 35% premium to its 20-year average,
according to Refinitiv Datastream.
Investors next week will be keeping an eye on quarterly
results from video game retailer GameStop Corp, whose
wild ride this year put a spotlight on retail investors' mania
for so-called meme stocks that some say is one sign of
irrational exuberance in markets.
On the macro front, next week's U.S. August producer price
index data could provide some clues on how inflation is shaping
up after July showed the largest annual increase in over a
decade.
With the Delta variant of the coronavirus continuing
hindering growth, "a lot of investors are seeing maybe some
headwinds and positioning more defensively," said Ross Mayfield,
investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley in the past week cut their view
on third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product to a gain of 2.9%,
from a 6.5% increase.
Some of the flows into defensive sectors may have more to do
with investors hunting for yield rather than worries over an
impending market crash.
The S&P 500 Utilities index sports a yield of
about 3%, while the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
note stood at around 1.33% on Friday.
"The wall of worry does loom on the horizon ... but the main
reason defensive (stocks) are holding up relatively well is
because of the income stream attached to them," said Terry
Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Sandven, Nuveen's Malik and Baird's Mayfield all remain
bullish on stocks, despite the market's defensive undertone.
History may be on their side: the S&P has held on to a
double-digit annual gain in eight of the last 10 years that it
rose by 20% or more in the period from January through August,
as it has in 2021, according to a report from BofA Global
Research. The exceptions were 1929 and 1987, which were both
marked by historic market crashes.
