Wall St Week Ahead-Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on recession risk

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Investors are rushing to
recalibrate their portfolios for a potentially extended period
of elevated commodity prices, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
sparks eye-popping moves in raw materials that threaten to
exacerbate inflation and hurt growth.
Wild moves have been the norm in commodities over the last
few weeks, as the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on
Russia helped lift oil prices to 14-year highs and natural gas
prices near records. Prices for wheat and copper stand near
all-time highs, while a doubling of the price of nickel earlier
this week forced the London Metals Exchange to halt trading in
the metal.
With the U.S. economy already feeling the stress of a broad,
post-COVID-19 boost in demand and a quick resolution to the
West’s standoff with Russia in doubt, some investors are betting
high commodity prices are likely to remain for the foreseeable
future.
Investors have sent $10.5 billion into commodities-focused
ETFs and mutual funds since the start of the year, including a
$2.8 billion gain in the week that ended March 2 that was the
largest one-week positive inflow since July 2020, according to
ICI data.
"This is a very unique environment that we’re in because you
have both demand shocks and supply shocks to the system at the
same time," said Eric Marshall, a portfolio manager at Hodges
Capital.
Marshall believes demand for commodities is likely to remain
strong even if geopolitical tensions ebb, fueled by factors like
electric car battery production, which requires metals such as
copper and nickel. A $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill passed
in November is increasing demand for steel, cement and other
commodities, he said.
He is increasing his stake in steel producer Cleveland
Cliffs Inc and agricultural companies Tyson Foods Inc
and Archer Daniels Midland Co, while cutting
positions in consumer companies most likely to feel the brunt of
higher gas and materials costs.
Massive rallies in commodities have increased pressure on
the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tighten monetary
policy and fight inflation. This has ramped up worries that
doing so will hurt economic growth as rising prices already
weigh on consumers.
Investors widely expect the Fed to announce the first rate
increase since 2018 at the end of its monetary policy meeting
next week and have priced in 1.75 percentage points in
tightening this year. Data this week showed consumer prices grew
at their fastest pace last month in 40 years.
Matthew Schwab, portfolio manager of the Harbor Capital
All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF, has increased his exposure to
oil and metals futures. Prices for industrial metals are likely
to stay high due to underproduction during the coronavirus
pandemic, while oil companies appear content to trade lower
production for higher prices, he said.
"You are able to see the signs of a commodity price rally in
the lack of investment over the last decade," Schwab said.
Mark Khalamayzer, lead manager of the Columbia Commodity
Strategy Fund, has increased his exposure to oil and
agricultural commodities to the highest limits allowed by his
fund prospectus, betting that the conflict in Ukraine will lead
to prices spiraling higher.
Brent crude settled at $112.67 a barrel on Friday and is up
44% since the start of the year.
Even as investors try to align their portfolios to
expectations of higher raw materials prices, they are worried
about how the rally in commodities could hurt growth.
The risk of a recession led by a sharp cutback in consumer
spending rises the longer that oil prices stay high, said Robert
Schein, chief investment officer, Blanke Schein Wealth
Management.
"If oil prices stay well above $100 per barrel for a few
months, the consumer and economy can withstand this, but if
$100-plus oil prices last for more than six months, that's when
we will see recession risk surge," he said.
