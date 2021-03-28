Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look to utilities to weather any market rout

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Investors looking for ways to
protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising
inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond
substitutes, as attractive alternatives.
The S&P 500 utilities index has outperformed the
broader market this month, rising 9.3% so far compared with a
4.3% gain in the benchmark index and leading gains among
sectors for March.
Driving the gains may be a defensive move by investors to
position themselves against a potential slide in equities, with
worries mounting over higher inflation as seen in the jump in
10-year Treasury yields and over pricey stock valuations, some
strategists say.
Utilities tend to do better in a downturn because they pay
dividends and offer stability.
"It's a little defensive positioning," said Joseph Quinlan,
head of CIO market strategy for Merrill and Bank of America
Private Bank in New York.
"We have some clients who want to be more defensive but want
to stay in the market."
While the economy is expected to rebound sharply this year
from the impact of the coronavirus, that optimism may be
dampened by next year if unemployment remains elevated and
growth slows more than expected.
Some investors say utilities also may be benefiting from
hopes that there will be a bigger push toward green energy under
the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden is expected to
unveil next week a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild
America's infrastructure that may also tackle climate change.
"If you get any acceleration of the decarbonization
rhetoric, that's a positive for utilities," said Shane Hurst,
managing director and portfolio manager at ClearBridge
Investments.
But whether the recent surge in utilities has further room
to run is a matter of debate, and many strategists and
investors, including Quinlan, still favor cyclicals that benefit
from economic growth over defensive-leaning groups such as
utilities.
The gains in utilities have come amid a rotation from
technology and other growth stocks into so-called value stocks.
The Nasdaq Composite has fallen in March after four
straight months of gains.
Cyclicals, which investors dumped during the early part of
the pandemic, have benefited the most from the rotation. An
end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by
institutional investors may be adding to the recent rotation
from growth into value.
While utilities still sharply lag gains for the year
compared with many cyclical sectors, including energy,
they are also considered inexpensive at this point by some
investors.
After a weak performance in 2020, utilities "are just
really, really cheap at the moment," Hurst said. "And that is an
attractive place to be when you're in a market that's very much
earnings driven."
The utilities sector is trading at 18.3 times forward
earnings compared with a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1 for the
S&P 500 index and 26 for technology, according to
Refinitiv's data.
David Bianco, Americas chief investment officer for DWS,
which has an overweight rating on utilities, said interest rates
are still low, but utilities offer inflation protection because
they would be able to raise their prices.
As of Friday, the S&P 500 utilities sector had a dividend
yield of 3.3%, the second-highest among S&P sectors after
consumer staples, and well above the 1.5% yield for the S&P 500,
according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were at 1.660% on
Friday after reaching a one-year high of 1.754% the week before.
"Utilities is our most preferred bond substitute," said
Bianco.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley,
Dan Grebler & Shri Navaratnam)