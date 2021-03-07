Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - As U.S. technology shares
stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an
opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come
for stocks that have led markets higher for years.
The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by
tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing
record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500.
Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with
Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.
Taking advantage of pullbacks in names like Apple
and Amazon has been a winning strategy over the last
decade as big technology and growth stocks drove the market’s
gains. In a sign some bargain-hunters may have already swooped
in after a bumpy week, the Nasdaq reversed a steep loss during
Friday's session to end up 1.6%.
Some market participants, however, worry the current decline
could be longer-lasting than previous dips, as expectations of a
powerful U.S. economic recovery fuel a shift away from the
“stay-at-home” trade towards names primed to benefit from a
nationwide reopening. A surge in bond yields is accelerating
that rotation, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
hitting 1.625% on Friday, its highest level in over
a year.
“As the economy reopens, other sectors are going to have
fantastic earnings growth,” said Ed Clissold, chief U.S.
strategist at Ned Davis Research. Earnings increases for the
large tech and growth stocks are "not going to look nearly as
good.”
Data on Friday showing U.S. employment rising more than
expected in February offered further evidence of a rebounding
economy.
Investors are awaiting the March 16-17 Federal Reserve
meeting, after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave little
indication that the central bank was concerned by the recent
yield rally.
The rise in Treasury yields, which move inversely to bond
prices, means bonds offer greater competition to equities and
other comparatively risky investments. Higher yields can weigh
even more on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as
they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash
flows.
The S&P 500 technology sector has pulled back 7%
since yields began their latest surge in mid-February, while the
Russell 1000 growth index has fallen 7.7% against a 1.8%
gain for its counterpart value index, which is replete
with bank and other stocks expected to gain in a rebounding
economy.
Chase Investment Counsel, a wealth management firm, has
scaled back its tech holdings in recent weeks, including selling
some Apple and Qualcomm shares, over concerns about
their valuations and evidence the market was rotating elsewhere,
said Chase President Peter Tuz.
"Clearly the stocks are not acting well compared to a lot of
other groups out there," Tuz said.
The economic rebound is also likely to give a strong boost
to earnings in beaten down sectors, taking the shine off some
technology companies’ expected results.
Profits for the financials, materials and industrials
sectors in 2021 are estimated to jump 23%, 34% and 72%,
respectively, according to Refinitiv IBES, compared to a 15%
rise for tech companies.
At the same time, valuations in the sector remain
historically elevated. At 26.6 times forward earnings, the
technology sector's valuation has pulled back but it remains
well above its historical average of nearly 21, according to
Refinitiv Datastream.
Still, some investors believe the pullback could be an
opportunity to buy, pointing to tech companies' solid
profitability that can persist even after the earnings rebound
in the broad economy peters out.
While elevated historically, the sector's valuation is also
well below levels during the dot-com bubble 20 years ago, that
saw the Nasdaq drop over 50% in less than a year.
“The health of tech today is so far superior to what it
was,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus
Trust. “I am still optimistic and I still think that the
fundamentals are solid. I don’t see a huge pullback like in the
summer of 2000."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Aurora Ellis)