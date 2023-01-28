Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. recession
and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the
prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s
stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still
comparatively cheap.
The S&P 500 energy sector is up 4.2% year-to-date,
slightly lagging the rise for the broader index. The
sector logged a 59% jump in 2022, an otherwise brutal year for
stocks that saw the S&P 500 drop 19.4%.
Energy bulls argue the sector’s valuations bolster the case
for a third-straight year of gains, which would be the first
such feat for the group since 2013. Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital
Markets and UBS Global Wealth Management are among the Wall
Street firms recommending energy stocks.
Despite last year's run, the sector trades at a 10 times
forward price-to-earnings ratio, compared to 17 times for the
broad market, and many of its stocks offer robust dividend
yields. The potential returns for shareholders were highlighted
this week when Chevron shares rose almost 5% after
announcing plans to buy $75 billion worth of its stock.
Some investors worry, however, that energy companies may
find it hard to increase profits after huge jumps in 2022,
especially if a widely expected U.S. economic downturn hits
commodity prices.
"The group appears to be holding up well, but there is some
trepidation due to the fact that investors are concerned about
an economic slowdown and what that will do to demand," said
Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.
He said he is slightly overweight the energy sector,
including shares of Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources
.
Economists and analysts in a Reuters survey forecast U.S.
crude would average $84.84 per barrel in 2023, compared
to an average price of $94.33 last year, citing expectations of
global economic weakness. U.S. crude prices recently stood at
around $80 per barrel.
At the same time, many investors beefed up their holdings of
energy stocks in 2022 after years of avoiding the sector, which
had often underperformed the broader market amid concerns such
as poor capital allocation by companies and uncertainties over
the future of fossil fuel. The sector’s weight in the S&P 500
roughly doubled last year to 5.2%.
However, that dynamic may be petering out, said Aaron Dunn,
co-head of the value equity team at Eaton Vance.
"People have come back to energy in a big way," he said. "We
had that tailwind the last couple of years, which was that
everyone was under-invested in energy. I don’t think that’s the
case anymore."
And while energy companies are expected to deliver strong
quarterly reports over the coming weeks after a roaring 2022,
those numbers may have set a high bar for this year.
With 30% of the sector's 23 companies reported so far,
energy's fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have climbed
60% from a year earlier, and 155% for full-year 2022, according
to Refintiv IBES. But earnings are expected to decline 15% this
year, the biggest drop among the 11 S&P 500 sectors.
Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips are among the
reports due next week, when investors also will focus on the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
“Last year was a banner year," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief
investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.
"Now they have got to try to beat that to show growth, and I
think that is going to be a challenge.”
In the meantime, bullish investors point to
shareholder-friendly uses of cash by the companies.
The energy sector's 3.43% dividend yield as of year-end 2022
was nearly twice the level of the index overall, according to
Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones
Indices. Energy companies executed $22 billion in share buybacks
in the third quarter, just over 10% of all S&P 500 buybacks.
“From a total return perspective, that is where I think
energy can still continue to differentiate itself versus the
broader market,” said Noah Barrett, energy and utilities sector
research lead at Janus Henderson Investors.
Others, however, believe more value may exist in areas of
the market that were beaten down last year. Dunn, of Eaton
Vance, said stocks in areas such as consumer discretionary and
industrials may appear more attractive.
"Energy probably does OK this year, but I think you have got
a lot of areas in the market that have done extremely poorly
where we’re finding excellent opportunity,” he said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili)