Wall St Week Ahead-'Robust' corporate cash may buoy stocks after rocky quarter

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - As the U.S. stock market ends
a rocky first quarter, investors are looking at what could
support equities in the coming months - with high cash levels at
companies one potential boost as executives deploy resources for
share buybacks, dividends or deals.
The S&P 500 posted its first quarterly loss since the
beginning of the pandemic, although it rebounded in March,
reducing the benchmark index's year-to-date decline to about 5%
from as much as 12.5% at the quarter's low point.
The outlook for stocks is still threatened by rising
interest rates as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy,
as well as by spiking inflation and uncertainty over the war in
Ukraine. The ability of companies to deploy cash could help
soothe investors about some of that unease.
“While cash levels are off the highs from last year, they
are still well above the pandemic levels and remain supportive
for buybacks, dividends and M&A, which are all shareholder
friendly activities,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment
officer at Truist Advisory Services.
Company plans to deploy their cash could become more clear
in the coming weeks as they report first-quarter results, which
are expected to show a 6.4% increase in S&P 500 company profits,
according to Refinitiv IBES.
Cash levels have risen as companies were cautious spenders
during the pandemic, while corporate cash flow margins have been
expanding in the past decade, strategists said.
Since peaking at just over $2 trillion in early 2021, cash
on S&P 500 company balance sheets has dipped to about $1.9
trillion, according to Truist. But that remains well above $1.5
trillion, where it stood at the end of 2019 before the pandemic.
“Cash levels, whether it’s cash on balance sheets or even
the ability of companies to tap capital markets if necessary,
remain very robust,” said Patrick Palfrey, a senior equity
strategist at Credit Suisse.
In a recent report titled "The bull case for stocks," Credit
Suisse strategists said they "would expect both buybacks and
dividends to increase over the next 12-24 months, a boost to EPS
and share prices."
S&P 500 company share buybacks came in at $881.7 billion in
2021, a record amount and up nearly 70% from 2020, according to
S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The amount of announced buybacks this year has been tracking
ahead of last year, according to TrimTabs, with $298.9 billion
announced as of March 29, compared to $269.8 billion at that
point a year ago.
Goldman Sachs projects that corporations will be the largest
source of equity demand in 2022. The bank this month raised its
2022 S&P 500 forecast for buybacks to $1 trillion.
"High cash balances and solid EPS growth will support robust
corporate demand this year," Goldman said in a recent report.
Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street
Global Advisors, said he doubted buybacks would be "big enough
to either prevent a bear market or further fuel big gains in the
stock market."
"However, it’s a nice steady tailwind to share prices if in
fact share buybacks continue to be on pace for a record," Arone
said. "It certainly helps, it’s a positive.”
U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan, announced on
Monday, took aim at buybacks, seeking to discourage corporations
from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit
executives.
U.S. mergers and acquisitions totaled $2.5 trillion last
year, the largest full-year period since records began in 1980,
according to Refinitiv Deals Intelligence.
So far U.S. M&A has slowed versus last year, with activity
down 20% to $516.8 billion from the same period a year ago,
according to Deals Intelligence. Investors will be eager to see
whether companies pick up the pace.
When it comes to use of cash, “M&A and buybacks are more
volatile and they both signal a certain element of corporate
executive confidence," Arone said. "Both are coming off record
highs, so if that trend continues that should be a good sign for
the markets.”
Some market watchers were wary of overstating the impact
that large cash positions could have on the market.
For example, concerns about economic growth were set off
anew this week when a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury
yield curve inverted, which has historically been a reliable
signal of a looming recession. Indeed, that signal could make
companies more cautious about deploying cash, some have said.
While having more cash on hand could help more companies
survive an economic slowdown, it might not significantly stem
stock declines, said Sameer Samana, senior global market
strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
"More companies might make it through the next downturn but
that doesn’t mean you couldn’t have a big pullback in stocks
during the next downturn," Samana said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Megan Davies and
David Gregorio)