Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally

11/07/2021 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rising valuations and hefty year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets for years.

Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with a 25.1% year-to-date gain in 2021.

Some investors are worried the valuations may have ascended into nosebleed territory. Google-parent Alphabet, for instance, trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6, compared to a valuation of 21.1 for the S&P 500.

Apple Inc is valued at 26.2 forward earnings, while the information technology sector, up nearly 28% this year, carries a forward P/E of 26.4.

While gains in big technology stocks have boosted the S&P for more than a decade now, their heavy weighting could sink the index if tech falls out of favor. Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, Wall Street's three most valuable companies, account for close to 15% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Fund managers in last month's BoFA Global Research Survey named “long tech” as the market’s most crowded trade and had collectively reduced their “overweight” positions in tech stocks to the lowest level since May. The market’s top four most crowded individual stocks are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, according to a recent analysis by research firm Bernstein, incorporating factors such as institutional ownership and price momentum.

Limiting exposure to tech stocks over the last decade has tended to hurt portfolio performance over the long run, making investors wary of cutting their holdings too drastically. Still, some are looking to broaden their portfolios to reduce their exposure to the sector’s biggest names.

Garret Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, believes large technology company stocks may be vulnerable to investors seeking to lock in profits and move some funds to other sectors. Melton is buying shares in financial and energy companies, which he believes will benefit from rising inflation and a strong economic recovery.

"We're in the camp that the growth rate in the economy is being under-appreciated this year and next year," Melson said.

Analysts at DataTrek Research believe sectors that can benefit from rising growth, including financials and energy companies, are likely to challenge big tech stocks into year-end.

“Technology has been a winning group for many years, and we expect it will continue to be so in the future,” they wrote in a Friday report. “But as investors consider where to allocate capital today … we think it likely they will seek out sectors with more exposure to improving economic fundamentals.”

Strong U.S. employment numbers on Friday brightened the economic outlook, as did news of a promising experimental antiviral drug from Pfizer. Travel stocks benefited, with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7% on the day.

Investors will gain insight into inflation when U.S. consumer price data is released next week.

Denny Fish, a portfolio manager and technology sector lead at Janus Henderson, said inflation concerns and high valuations in the technology sector have prompted him to look for smaller companies that will benefit from growth of giants with more crowded stock positions.

Fish is bullish on shares of Australian software development company Atlassian Corp PLC, whose product management tools "augment" Microsoft's suite of applications, as well as Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc, which benefits from the growth of Amazon, he said.

"What we're doing is finding emerging companies that have even better growth than the giant companies and rational valuations that will outperform over multi-year periods," Fish said.

Plenty of investors remain bullish on big tech-focused stocks, citing their strong earnings and history of dynamic growth.

Saira Malik, chief investment officer for global equities at Nuveen, is looking for tech companies that may benefit from rising inflation and have lagged the broad market rally.

She believes shares of Amazon.com Inc, which has trailed the market with an 8% gain this year, will be one such “catch up trade," powered by growth in e-commerce.

"This is a time to be more selective," Malik said. (Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.39% 2977.04 Delayed Quote.69.86%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.21% 3518.99 Delayed Quote.6.76%
APPLE INC. 0.36% 151.28 Delayed Quote.14.01%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -1.98% 440.22 Delayed Quote.88.23%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.11% 336.06 Delayed Quote.51.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead
RE
09:53aUK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish minister
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally
RE
08:08a7 NOV 2021 : Coffee price rise continues in October despite improved weather conditions in Brazil
PU
07:13aFirst Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in North America
RE
06:48aChina's Inner Mongolia strives to ensure coal supply
PU
06:30aUK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties
RE
06:00aAustrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper
RE
06:00aTunisian central bank says technical talks with IMF have resumed
RE
05:58aRemarks by Deputy Governor Ed Sibley to the National Supervisors Forum AGM
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
3China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
4UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS