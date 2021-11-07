Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors look to diversify amid big tech rally

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rising valuations and hefty
year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some
investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets
for years.
Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting
in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with
a 25.1% year-to-date gain in 2021.
Some investors are worried the valuations may have ascended
into nosebleed territory. Google-parent Alphabet, for
instance, trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 26.6, compared to a valuation of 21.1 for the S&P 500.
Apple Inc is valued at 26.2 forward earnings, while
the information technology sector, up nearly 28% this year,
carries a forward P/E of 26.4.
While gains in big technology stocks have boosted the S&P
for more than a decade now, their heavy weighting could sink the
index if tech falls out of favor. Microsoft, Apple and Amazon,
Wall Street's three most valuable companies, account for close
to 15% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, according to
Refinitiv Datastream.
Fund managers in last month's BoFA Global Research Survey
named “long tech” as the market’s most crowded trade and had
collectively reduced their “overweight” positions in tech stocks
to the lowest level since May. The market’s top four most
crowded individual stocks are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and
Amazon, according to a recent analysis by research firm
Bernstein, incorporating factors such as institutional ownership
and price momentum.
Limiting exposure to tech stocks over the last decade has
tended to hurt portfolio performance over the long run, making
investors wary of cutting their holdings too drastically. Still,
some are looking to broaden their portfolios to reduce their
exposure to the sector’s biggest names.
Garret Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment
Managers Solutions, believes large technology company stocks may
be vulnerable to investors seeking to lock in profits and move
some funds to other sectors. Melton is buying shares in
financial and energy companies, which he believes will benefit
from rising inflation and a strong economic recovery.
"We're in the camp that the growth rate in the economy is
being under-appreciated this year and next year," Melson said.
Analysts at DataTrek Research believe sectors that can
benefit from rising growth, including financials and energy
companies, are likely to challenge big tech stocks into
year-end.
“Technology has been a winning group for many years, and we
expect it will continue to be so in the future,” they wrote in a
Friday report. “But as investors consider where to allocate
capital today … we think it likely they will seek out sectors
with more exposure to improving economic fundamentals.”
Strong U.S. employment numbers on Friday brightened the
economic outlook, as did news of a promising experimental
antiviral drug from Pfizer. Travel stocks benefited,
with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7% on the
day.
Investors will gain insight into inflation when U.S.
consumer price data is released next week.
Denny Fish, a portfolio manager and technology sector lead
at Janus Henderson, said inflation concerns and high valuations
in the technology sector have prompted him to look for smaller
companies that will benefit from growth of giants with more
crowded stock positions.
Fish is bullish on shares of Australian software development
company Atlassian Corp PLC, whose product management
tools "augment" Microsoft's suite of applications, as well as
Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc, which
benefits from the growth of Amazon, he said.
"What we're doing is finding emerging companies that have
even better growth than the giant companies and rational
valuations that will outperform over multi-year periods," Fish
said.
Plenty of investors remain bullish on big tech-focused
stocks, citing their strong earnings and history of dynamic
growth.
Saira Malik, chief investment officer for global equities at
Nuveen, is looking for tech companies that may benefit from
rising inflation and have lagged the broad market rally.
She believes shares of Amazon.com Inc, which has
trailed the market with an 8% gain this year, will be one such
“catch up trade," powered by growth in e-commerce.
"This is a time to be more selective," Malik said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Noel
Randewich and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by David Gregorio)