Wall St Week Ahead-Surging oil prices add another worry for frazzled investors

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. stock market, already on
edge from a hawkish Federal Reserve and a conflict between
Russia and Ukraine, now has another worry: higher oil prices.
U.S. crude prices stand at around $91 a barrel after
surging some 40% since Dec. 1 and earlier this week touched
their highest level since 2014. Prices for Brent crude,
the global benchmark, have also soared and are near 7-year
highs.
Rapidly rising oil prices can be a troubling development for
markets, as they cloud the economic outlook by increasing costs
for businesses and consumers. Higher crude also threatens to
accelerate already-surging inflation, compounding worries that
the Fed will need to aggressively tighten monetary policy to
tamp down consumer prices.
“The stock market would really run into trouble if we went
north of $125 per barrel and stayed there for a while because
that would overheat high levels of inflation," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.
"That means that the Fed would have to be a lot more aggressive
and that certainly would not be a pleasant scenario for the
stock market."
Rising tensions between Russia – one of the world’s largest
oil producers – and Ukraine recently helped drive the rally in
oil, which had been supported by a recovery in demand from the
coronavirus pandemic.
Capital Economics analysts said earlier this week that crude
oil and natural gas prices would surge if the conflict in
Ukraine escalated "even if they fall back relatively quickly as
the dust settles."
Elevated oil prices contributed to the rise in U.S.
inflation, which grew at its fastest pace in nearly four decades
last month: While overall consumer prices rose 7.5%
year-over-year in January, the index's energy component rose by
27%.
Each "sustained" $10 increase in the price of oil per barrel
adds about 0.3 percentage points to the overall consumer price
index, on a year-over-year basis, according to analysts at
Oxford Economics.
"The largest impact of higher oil prices is on consumer
price inflation and it adds further to the pressure for the Fed
to be more aggressive," Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial
economist at Oxford Economics, said in emailed comments to
Reuters.
The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 8% this year while
the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has
risen by 40 basis points to over 1.9%. Investors are pricing the
Fed funds rate to rise to above 1.50% by the end of 2022, from
near zero now, according to Refinitiv's Fedwatch tool.
CONSUMER SPENDING IMPACT
Rising crude is already raising costs for businesses and
drivers. The national U.S. average for gasoline recently stood
at $3.48 a gallon, automobile group AAA said earlier this week,
up 18 cents from a month earlier and 98 cents from a year ago.
As gasoline prices rise, investors are monitoring trends for
consumers, whose spending accounts for over two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales
increased by the most in 10 months in January, but last week's
consumer sentiment reading came in at its lowest level in more
than a decade in early February.
"The risk is that if gas prices at the pump start going up
that means less discretionary spending for consumers at a time
when a lot of their fiscal benefits from the last couple years
are fading," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at
State Street Global Advisors.
Investors are gauging the effect of higher oil on companies’
earnings. Typically, rising oil prices are estimated to lift
overall S&P 500 earnings by about $1 per share for every $5
increase in the price of crude, according to David Bianco,
Americas chief investment officer at DWS Group, with benefits to
energy firms outweighing the drag on earnings of airlines and
other companies potentially hurt by higher crude costs. That
amounts to about 0.4% of total S&P 500 earnings expected for
2022.
The S&P 500 energy sector is up 22% so far in 2022
while fund managers in the latest BofA Global Research survey
reported their highest allocation to energy stocks since March
2012.
But with oil prices already near seven-year highs, and
energy stocks comprising a far lower share of the market than a
decade ago, those slim bottom-line benefits may be overshadowed
by inflation worries if crude keeps charging higher, some
investors said.
"Higher oil prices, without a recession, raise S&P profits,"
Bianco said. "But not as much as it used to and you definitely
don’t want this happening when the Fed is fighting inflation."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Lucia
Mutikani and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Aurora Ellis)