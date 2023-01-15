Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. investors are
looking abroad to capture better stock returns in the coming
months, betting European and other international stocks hold
more enticing valuations after a long period of U.S. dominance.
U.S. stocks have rebounded to start the year after a rough
2022, but still have lagged their international counterparts.
Europe's STOXX 600 index has gained some 17% since the
end of the third quarter, versus 11% for the U.S. benchmark S&P
500. MSCI's gauge of global stocks excluding the U.S. has risen
more than 20% over that time.
European stocks have benefited as a mild winter has so far
helped the region avert a feared energy crisis, investors said.
Moderating commodity prices have helped, as has the re-opening
of China's economy and a weaker dollar; some expect the strength
to continue.
“Relatively speaking, we have got more money now chasing
better opportunities outside the U.S., which was not the case
the last several years,” said Martin Schulz, head of the
international equity group at Federated Hermes.
Federated Hermes said this week it is shifting from a
“modestly bearish” view on stocks to a “modestly positive” one,
entirely by adding to international markets.
U.S. stocks have long held sway over international peers.
The S&P 500 rose over 460% from lows during the great financial
crisis in March 2009 through last year, compared with a 170%
gain for Europe's STOXX over that time.
That period largely coincided with rock-bottom interest
rates, a backdrop that favored U.S. stock indexes which are far
more heavily weighted in technology shares than stock gauges in
Europe. The tech sector amounts to 26% of the S&P 500. The group
is only about 7% in the STOXX 600, which is far more heavily
geared toward financial and industrial shares.
But the playing field leveled dramatically over the last
year, as central banks globally raised interest rates to fight
inflation. Higher rates tend to particularly pressure the
valuations of tech and other high growth stocks while
potentially benefiting banks and other value shares heavily
weighted in Europe.
"One of the secular elements that has helped U.S.
equities was unconventional monetary policies, and those have
come to an end," said Alessio de Longis, senior portfolio
manager for Invesco Investment Solutions in New York.
The firm last month rotated more into international equities
as it increased its overall stock exposure, de Longis said.
International stocks were recently touted by investor
Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital and BofA Global Research,
which projected global stocks would "crush" their U.S peers in
2023.
Even with their recent strength, Europe's STOXX still trades
at a hefty discount, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of
12 against a P/E of about 17 for the S&P 500, according to
Refinitiv Datastream. That valuation gap is close to its widest
ever and is over twice its historic average.
“Every single metric that you can follow from a valuation
perspective shows that international stocks are historically
cheap versus the U.S.,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment
officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Another lift for international stocks has come from the
recent weakness in the dollar, which is down some 9% since the
end of the third quarter after a huge run. The weaker greenback
benefits U.S. investors when they convert foreign profits back
into their home currency, and some investors believe the dollar
could keep sliding if it appears the Fed is growing closer to
pausing its rate increases.
Some investors think U.S. stocks will soon resume their
dominance over equities linked to other regions. Since 2012, the
United States has tended to outperform rest-of-world equities,
with an average difference of 1.7 percentage points over a
typical 50-day window, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder
of DataTrek Research.
"As much we can see the merits of lower valuation non-U.S.
equity markets, their recent outperformance says investors
should be cautious in chasing the recent rally," Colas said in a
note this week.
A widely expected global recession could be one factor that
sends investors back into U.S. stocks, which many see as a
relative haven during times of economic uncertainty, investors
said.
Buying international stocks could be a "complement" to the
opportunity domestically, said Mona Mahajan, senior investment
strategist at Edward Jones.
"The U.S. markets haven’t yet rebounded as much and so I
think there is still a fundamental opportunity in the U.S. to
play some catch up there,” Mahajan said.
