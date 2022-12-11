Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A double dose of
potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the
tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as
investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last
Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
The S&P 500’s latest rebound stalled in the past
week, as stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns
that the Fed will need to keep interest rates higher for longer
in its bid to crush inflation, potentially bringing on a
recession. The index has bounced about 10% from its October lows
but remains down more than 17% on the year.
Equities’ trajectory in the near future may depend on
whether Tuesday’s consumer price index report shows inflation is
responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the
1980s. Hotter-than-expected data could bolster fears of more Fed
hawkishness, pressuring stocks.
“If CPI comes in north of expectations or even doesn’t
decline at all, that is not going to be market-positive," said
Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
CPI reports have been catalysts for outsized swings in
markets this year, with the S&P 500 moving an average of around
3% in either direction over the past six CPI releases, compared
with an average daily move of about 1.2% over the same period.
That includes a Sept. 13 inflation release that sparked a
4.3% sell-off and a Nov. 10 report showing softer-than-expected
inflation that fueled a 5.5% rise and helped stocks extend their
latest rally. A second helping of benign data could bolster the
case for a peak in inflation and buoy equities further.
“Typically around the CPI reports it has been pretty
volatile this year, and I don’t see a reason to think it still
won’t be that way when we get the data next week,” said David
Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth
Management.
Meanwhile, investors are factoring in a
half-percentage-point rate hike from the Fed next week, a step
down from its recent series of three-quarter-point increases.
With Wednesday's rate action largely seen as a foregone
conclusion, Wall Street will be focused on the central bank’s
projections for how high rates will ultimately rise.
Also key will be Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s views on
inflation and the possibility that the economy can slip into
recession next year – an idea that has filtered into asset
prices and dominated investor thinking lately.
One closely watched indicator can be seen in the U.S.
government bond market, where the Treasury yield curve recently
inverted to its steepest level in at least 20 years, magnifying
a signal that has preceded past economic downturns.
Hainlin, of U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said he is
concerned that pressure from higher rates on consumer and
business spending has yet to be factored into investors'
earnings expectations. The firm is slightly overweight fixed
income and favors shares in sectors viewed as havens during
rough economic times, such as utilities and healthcare.
Some believe a hefty amount of cash on the sidelines and
seasonal factors could help invigorate the stock rebound if
inflation is weaker than expected or investors like what the Fed
has to say.
Investors that have whittled down equity positions and
beefed up cash reserves have shown a tendency to jump aboard
stock rallies in recent months, helping amplify upside moves in
equities.
A Deutsche Bank report published on Dec. 4 showed that
equity positioning remained lower than it had been for about 86%
of the time since January 2010, though it has crept higher in
recent weeks. Cash levels among fund managers surveyed by BofA
Global Research stood near multi-decade highs last month.
At the same time, the S&P 500, which is down 3.6% so far
this month, has risen an average of 1.5% in December since 1950,
the third-best performance of any month, according to the Stock
Trader's Almanac.
“People, ourselves included, would expect the seasonals to
take us into year-end, absent a huge surprise on the CPI and the
Fed,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood
Capital.
Others, however, think the recent rally in stocks is already
all but over. Morgan Stanley strategists earlier this week
warned clients of risks to corporate earnings and urged
investors to stay “defensively oriented” in areas such as
healthcare and utility stocks.
“We recommend taking profits before the Bear returns in
earnest,” they wrote.
