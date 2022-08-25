Wall St climbs as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Data shows mild U.S. economic contraction in second
quarter
* Salesforce falls after slashing outlook
* Tesla slides as 3-for-1 stock split kicks in
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.59%, Nasdaq 0.80%
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on
Thursday on support from growth and semiconductor stocks, while
investors eyed the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference for
clues on its policy outlook.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech on Friday
that will be scrutinized for any indication that an economic
slowdown might alter the central bank's strategy.
"The Fed is going to remain pretty resolute and vigilant in
their campaign to combat and break the back of inflation," said
Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist of the Private Bank at
Union Bank.
"The market has sort of wishful thinking around Fed coming
to rescue for any market difficulty right now."
Data earlier in the day showed the U.S. economy contracted
at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second
quarter, dispelling some fears that a recession was underway.
Traders are now seeing a slightly greater likelihood of a
third 75-basis-point interest hike from the Fed at its policy
meeting next month, compared with a 50-basis-point increase.
Fed officials were on Thursday noncommittal about the size
of the interest rate increase at the Sept. 20-21 meeting, but
reiterated the view that rates will rise and stay high until
inflation has been squeezed.
Investors will also be looking for details on the Fed's
plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
Most high-growth and technology stocks advanced in mid-day
trading, with Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc
adding more than 1% each, as Treasury yields dipped after four
straight sessions of gains.
But electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc slid 1.0%
after its 3-for-1 stock split came into effect.
At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 43.39 points, or 0.13%, at 33,012.62, the S&P 500
was up 24.40 points, or 0.59%, at 4,165.17, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 99.08 points, or 0.80%, at 12,530.61.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with material
and financial stocks leading gains.
Banks added 1.6%, with Citigroup Inc up 2.2%
after saying it plans to close its consumer and commercial
banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter.
Capping gains on the blue-chip Dow, Salesforce Inc
fell 5.5% as it cut its annual forecasts over "measured"
spending from clients and a hit from a stronger dollar.
Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp rose 3.0% even
as it forecast a sharp drop in revenue for the current quarter
on the back of a weaker gaming industry.
"Investors are likely to view this as a clearing event and a
positive for the stock as it is likely that further downside is
limited beyond Q3," Goldman Sachs analysts said.
The wider semiconductor sector gained 2.6%, with
peers Micron Technology Inc and Advanced Micro Devices
Inc adding 4% each.
The White House said President Joe Biden signed an executive
order on the implementation of the $52.7 billion semiconductor
chips manufacturing subsidy and research law.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.03-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Devik Jain and Chavi Mehta
in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aditya Soni)