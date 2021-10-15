Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

10/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the main indexes were set for weekly gains after Goldman Sachs capped a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales raised optimism about economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs gained 1.5% as a record wave of dealmaking activity drove a surge in the bank's quarterly profit.

Other big lenders including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo rose between 0.6% and 2.9%. The banking index added 0.8%, tracking a rise in 10-year Treasury yields. [US/]

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economy-sensitive energy, financials and industrials rising the most.

Strong results from big financial institutions have taken focus away from concerns about surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, which had fueled market volatility earlier this month.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales rose unexpectedly in September, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods.

"Everyone knows that these supply chain issues will last a little bit longer, but when you consider just how strong the earnings have been, there's good reasons to be optimistic that there's going to be continued momentum in the economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

At 09:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199.48 points, or 0.57%, at 35,112.04, the S&P 500 was up 18.53 points, or 0.42%, at 4,456.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.82 points, or 0.24%, at 14,859.25.

Meanwhile, the White House announced it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index jumped 1.5%, while cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Carribean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings added between 1.9% and 2.1%.

This week's move into rate-sensitive growth names such as Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google-parent Alphabet continued, with their shares inching up.

Moderna Inc rose 1.2% after a U.S. FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and high-risk people.

Western Digital slipped 1.6% as Goldman Sachs downgraded the storage hardware maker's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Coinbase Global, China-based SOS, MicroStrategy Inc, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain added between 3.7% and 7.8% as bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time since April.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Devik Jain and Federica Urso


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.00% 2822.72 Delayed Quote.61.07%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.27% 3309.695 Delayed Quote.0.84%
APPLE INC. 0.47% 144.4049 Delayed Quote.8.34%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 3.41% 268.795 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 8.89% 47.48 Delayed Quote.317.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.47% 301.49 Delayed Quote.36.12%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED 3.52% 755.04 Delayed Quote.86.93%
MODERNA, INC. 1.24% 335.0662 Delayed Quote.217.68%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. 8.48% 28.5799 Delayed Quote.53.74%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION -1.53% 55.57 Delayed Quote.2.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aCFTC's Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee Selects November 8 for SOFR First for Non-Linear Derivatives
PU
10:02aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 2792, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
10:02aWall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data
RE
10:00aHigher prices help to boost U.S. retail sales in September
RE
09:52aVC DAILY : Question: What Makes Decentralized Finance Attractive to Investors?
DJ
09:46aHungry for fuel, China looks to the U.S., Europe eyes relief plans
RE
09:45aGoldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks
RE
09:42aOil prices scale $85/bbl on back of supply deficit
RE
09:37aToronto index opens higher on energy boost
RE
09:23aBrent's 'scarcity premium' widens to most since 2013 in oil rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..

HOT NEWS