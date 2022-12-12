Wall St climbs with inflation, Fed on deck

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on
Monday, lifted in part by gains in Microsoft and Pfizer, as
investors braced for key inflation data on Tuesday and a policy
announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the week.
Microsoft Corp rose 1.82% following the tech
giant's deal to buy a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange
Group, helping to boost each of the three major
indexes.
After strong gains in October and November, the benchmark
S&P 500 stumbled out of the gate in December, and
suffered its biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly three
months as mixed economic data helped fuel recession concerns.
Consumer inflation data will be closely monitored on
Tuesday, and is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% in
November on an annual basis, slowing from the 7.7% rise in the
previous month, while the "core" reading which excludes food and
energy is expected to show a 6.1% increase from the 6.3% in the
prior month.
"That is one of the reasons why the market is feeling a
little positive, because if you just take the overall CPI, if it
gets down to another drop from 7.7%, there is a real trend
there," said Rob Conzo, CEO and managing director of The Wealth
Alliance in New York.
"It may be a tick down and if it is that will be just one
more little notch in the 'yes' column of a trend, the report
doesn’t mean things are great it just means one little step
forward in a year-long trend."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.27 points,
or 0.86%, to 33,764.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.26 points,
or 0.59%, to 3,957.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added
40.23 points, or 0.37%, to 11,044.84.
Pfizer shares gained 1.05% after the drugmaker gave
revenue forecasts from vaccines across its portfolio.
A cooler than expected inflation report would help support
the belief the aggressive policy actions taken by the Fed this
year to slow the economy are taking hold. The central bank is
widely expected to hike by 50 basis points on Wednesday, which
would mark a step down from the hikes of 75 basis points in the
last four meetings.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a
substantial reduction in U.S. price pressure in 2023, while also
acknowledging a risk of a recession.
Fears the Fed will make a policy mistake and tilt the
economy into a recession have weighed heavily on Wall Street
this year, with the S&P 500 down about 17% and on track for its
first yearly drop since 2018 and largest percentage drop since
2008.
Rivian Automotive Inc lost 6.15% after the company
paused its partnership discussions with Mercedes-Benz Vans on
electric van production in Europe.
Biotech firm Horizon Therapeutics Plc surged 15.38%
following a buyout offer from Amgen Inc, while Coupa
Software Inc soared 26.71% after agreeing to sell
itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC.
Weber Inc climbed 23.38% after the outdoor cooking
firm agreed to be taken private by controlling shareholder BDT
Capital Partners LLC.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 231 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Grant McCool)