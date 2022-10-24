Wall St closes sharply higher on hopes of abating Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
China's U.S.-listed shares plummet as Xi starts new term
*
Tesla slides on worries of softening China demand
*
U.S. business activity contracts in October
*
Indexes up: Dow 1.34%, S&P 1.19%, Nasdaq 0.86%
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on
Monday, extending last week's gains as signs of economic
softness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy
aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high
inflation, are beginning to take root.
All three major U.S. stock indexes gained momentum
throughout the first session of a week jam-packed with high
profile corporate earnings and crucial economic data.
A report from S&P Global showed a contraction in business
activity this month, offering a hint that the Federal Reserve's
barrage of steep interest rate hikes are having their desired
effect, raising hopes that the central bank could begin slowing
the pace of increases to the Fed funds target rate.
"It’s a sign the economy is slowing down and what the
Fed is doing is working," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase
Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "They may be
achieving their goal and we might be approaching the fourth
quarter of rate hikes, to use an football analogy."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.06 points,
or 1.34%, to 31,499.62, the S&P 500 gained 44.59 points,
or 1.19%, to 3,797.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added
92.90 points, or 0.86%, to 10,952.61.
Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, nine closed
green, with healthcare enjoying the largest percentage
gain. Materials and real estate ended the
session in negative territory.
Tesla Inc shares slid 1.5% after the electric
automaker cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much
as 9% in China, signaling softening demand in the world's
largest auto market.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo
, JD.com and Baidu Inc plunged between
12% and 25% as President Xi Jinping introduced the new Politburo
Standing Committee stacked with loyalists.
"The news coming out of China makes you think there’s
going to be a firmer if not antagonistic China in our future,"
Tuz added. "But it’s too early to see how it’s going to play out
as far as where you invest in the future."
Third quarter earnings season shifts into overdrive this
week. So far, nearly one-fifth of the companies in the S&P 500
have reported. Of those, 74.7% have delivered consensus-beating
results, according to Refinitiv data.
Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 3.0%, on
aggregate, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per
Refinitiv.
Results from a slew of heavy-hitting tech and tech-adjacent
companies are likely to dominate the earnings chatter this week.
Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc following
on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms
Inc step up to the plate, with Amazon.com
wrapping up the FAANGs on Thursday.
High-rolling industrials are also expected to post earnings
this week, including United Parcel Service, Boeing Co
, Ford Motor Co, 3M Co, General Motors Co
, Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE
by a 1.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 331 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.80 billion shares, compared
with the 11.56 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Bansari
Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)