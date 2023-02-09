Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction

02/09/2023 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Weak demand for $21 bln sale of 30-year Treasury bonds

*

PepsiCo gains on quarterly profit, sales beat

*

Salesforce rises on reports Third Point owns stake

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims increased

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.

"The stock market started today's session with a distinct bullish bias, but then Treasury yields moved up and that took some of the steam out of the positive market today," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah. He said investors were also still digesting recent comments from Fed officials.

Yields on the U.S. 30-year note rose after the Treasury Department saw weak demand for a $21 billion sale, the final sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. In a note to clients, Jefferies said "the buyside bid failed to come together."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 36.09 points, or 0.88%, to end at 4,081.77 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 119.01 points, or 1.00%, to 11,791.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243.40 points, or 0.72%, to 33,705.61.

"With Treasury yields higher, it becomes a legitimate alternative to equities," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments.

Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, above a forecast of 190,000 claims.

The data tentatively eased concerns about the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path after a strong January employment report rattled markets last week.

Weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, Alphabet Inc extended losses from the previous session to fall. Most S&P 500 sectors posted losses.

The Google parent's new chatbot shared inaccurate information on Wednesday, feeding worries that it is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp.

Disney Co beat earnings estimates and announced job cuts, encouraging activist investor Nelson Peltz to terminate his quest for a board seat.

Salesforce Inc rose on reports that hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a stake in the company.

Stocks have enjoyed an upbeat start to the year on hopes that the Fed will abandon its hawkish rhetoric and pilot the economy to a soft landing.

Traders are betting that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate to a peak of 5.1% in July, largely in line with the forecasts of Fed officials.

PepsiCo Inc rose as the snack and beverage maker reported better-than-expected results, while drugmaker AbbVie Inc gained after beating fourth-quarter profit expectations.

Tapestry Inc soared on a strong annual profit forecast.

More than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings so far, and 69% of them have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc soared after Abbott Laboratories said it would buy the medical device maker for $837.6 million. Abbott fell. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York, Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -1.72% 108.25 Delayed Quote.0.37%
ABBVIE INC. 3.09% 149.045 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
ALPHABET INC. -4.34% 95.16 Delayed Quote.12.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.69337 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.21177 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.74303 Delayed Quote.1.17%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. 48.50% 19.765 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 33699.88 Real-time Quote.2.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.07352 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.84% 264.365 Delayed Quote.11.22%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.02% 11789.58 Real-time Quote.13.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.63225 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.77% 172.48 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 2.41% 173.76 Delayed Quote.27.94%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.15% 110.48 Delayed Quote.28.49%
Latest news "Economy"
04:02pRussian metal makes up 42% of LME warehouses' stocks -report
RE
04:00pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
03:54pExclusive-Black Knight to shed unit in bid to save $13 billion sale to ICE -sources
RE
03:49pLIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, remain near highest since 2015
RE
03:45pFactbox-Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh no stranger to controversy
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.741% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.682% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.507% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pU.S. EPA approves hazardous chemicals removal from St. Croix refinery
RE
03:42pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of domestic jobs data as stocks fall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS