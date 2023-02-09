Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Weak demand for $21 bln sale of 30-year Treasury bonds
PepsiCo gains on quarterly profit, sales beat
Salesforce rises on reports Third Point owns stake
U.S. weekly jobless claims increased
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier
gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds
went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate
giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
"The stock market started today's session with a distinct
bullish bias, but then Treasury yields moved up and that took
some of the steam out of the positive market today," said Jason
Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt
Lake City, Utah. He said investors were also still digesting
recent comments from Fed officials.
Yields on the U.S. 30-year note rose after the Treasury
Department saw weak demand for a $21 billion sale, the final
sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. In a
note to clients, Jefferies said "the buyside bid failed to come
together."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 36.09
points, or 0.88%, to end at 4,081.77 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 119.01 points, or 1.00%, to 11,791.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243.40 points, or
0.72%, to 33,705.61.
"With Treasury yields higher, it becomes a legitimate
alternative to equities," said Michael Rosen, chief investment
officer at Angeles Investments.
Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Thursday
after data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits
rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, above a
forecast of 190,000 claims.
The data tentatively eased concerns about the Federal
Reserve's rate-hike path after a strong January employment
report rattled markets last week.
Weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes,
Alphabet Inc extended losses from the previous session
to fall. Most S&P 500 sectors posted losses.
The Google parent's new chatbot shared inaccurate
information on Wednesday, feeding worries that it is losing
ground to rival Microsoft Corp.
Disney Co beat earnings estimates and announced job
cuts, encouraging activist investor Nelson Peltz to terminate
his quest for a board seat.
Salesforce Inc rose on reports that hedge fund Third
Point LLC owns a stake in the company.
Stocks have enjoyed an upbeat start to the year on hopes
that the Fed will abandon its hawkish rhetoric and pilot the
economy to a soft landing.
Traders are betting that the Fed will raise its benchmark
rate to a peak of 5.1% in July, largely in line with the
forecasts of Fed officials.
PepsiCo Inc rose as the snack and beverage maker
reported better-than-expected results, while drugmaker AbbVie
Inc gained after beating fourth-quarter profit
expectations.
Tapestry Inc soared on a strong annual profit
forecast.
More than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported
quarterly earnings so far, and 69% of them have beaten
estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
Cardiovascular Systems Inc soared after Abbott
Laboratories said it would buy the medical device maker
for $837.6 million. Abbott fell.
