Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain

12/29/2020 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Christmas tree is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks.

Modest gains in early trading brought stocks to an intraday record, but the advance evaporated after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate consideration of the measure calling for an increase in stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. Final passage of the proposal would require 60 votes and the backing of a dozen Republicans.

McConnell said the chamber would address the increased payments this week along with limits on big technology companies and election integrity.

McConnell's comment comes a day after Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the move to bump up direct payments.

"The move by Majority Leader McConnell to not endorse the $2,000 disbursements turned equity markets from green to red around midday," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

"The plan that was originally signed is baked in. The question as to whether the bigger individual checks get passed is up for debate."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.3 points, or 0.22%, to 30,335.67, the S&P 500 lost 8.32 points, or 0.22%, to 3,727.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.20 points, or 0.38%, to 12,850.22.

Volumes are expected to be light in the holiday-shortened week, which could lead to boost volatility. The S&P 500 is up 15.4% so far this year, with just two trading days left in 2020.

Wall Street's three main indexes opened at new highs for a second straight session after Trump signed a $2.3 trillion fiscal bill that restored jobless benefits and averted a federal government shutdown.

More than 2 million Americans have been inoculated, helping investors look past a surge in infections that topped 19 million, with California, a major U.S. virus hot spot, likely to extend strict stay-at-home orders.

But a sharp drop in small cap stocks could mark concern surrounding the surge in infections causing a slower than hoped for reopening, according to Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. The Russell 2000 small cap index was off 1.85% on the day, its biggest one-day percentage decline in a month.

Unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, along with positive vaccine developments have helped the S&P 500 bounce back from a virus-fueled crash in March.

The benchmark index is up more than 10% for the quarter as investors have flocked to economically-sensitive stocks from the so called 'stay-at-home' plays on hopes of a recovery.

Intel Corp jumped 4.93% after Reuters reported activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing the chipmaker to explore strategic options, including whether it should remain an integrated device manufacturer.

After rising as much as 2.6%, Boeing shares gave back earlier gains to close up 0.07% as its 737 MAX plane resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.

Snapchat owner Snap Inc climbed 6.15% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock on upbeat revenue growth prospects.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.46 billion shares, compared with the 11.14 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 27 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 30335.67 Delayed Quote.5.82%
INTEL CORPORATION 4.93% 49.39 Delayed Quote.-21.35%
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 12843.491404 Delayed Quote.47.01%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.38% 12850.221074 Delayed Quote.42.71%
S&P 500 -0.22% 3727.04 Delayed Quote.15.62%
SNAP INC. 6.15% 51.23 Delayed Quote.195.53%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.07% 216.25 Delayed Quote.-33.34%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.61% 258.01 Delayed Quote.11.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pU.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
RE
04:30pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
RE
04:29pMcConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto
RE
04:29pApple loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup
RE
04:18pWall Street ends lower but crude advances as Senate weighs expanded stimulus
RE
04:11pWall St dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain
RE
04:06pTSX falls 0.41% to 17,551.26
RE
04:02pGRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pDollar pares losses as Senate's McConnell vague on further stimulus
RE
03:43pU.S. CDC reports 334,029 total deaths from coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ