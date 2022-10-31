Wall St drops as focus shifts to Fed rate decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Shares of Apple, other megacaps weigh
TuSimple drops as CEO ousted
Global Payments down on weak forecast
Indexes down: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.94%
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks fell on Monday, potentially stalling a two-week
rally in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes, as investors turned
cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting
this week.
A policy decision from the Fed is due on Wednesday, with
investors expecting a fourth straight 75-basis point interest
rate hike to curb decades-high inflation.
Hopes about the central bank easing its aggressive stance on
interest rate hikes had buoyed equities over the last few weeks,
but communication from Fed officials after the decision as well
as non-farm payrolls data this week would be key in setting
expectations for future interest rates.
"If that is (Fed pivot) in fact the take away from
Wednesday's meeting commentary, there would be further upside to
equity markets from the rally that we had," said Michael James,
managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles.
Apple Inc dropped 1.4%. A Reuters report said
production of its iPhones could slump by as much as 30% next
month due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Shares of Amazon.com and Google-owner Alphabet
were also down 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.
Among S&P 500 sectors, information technology and
communication services were the lead decliners,
falling 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.
Energy stocks reversed gains after the White House
said U.S. President Joe Biden, who has expressed outrage at oil
companies making record profits while Americans pay high fuel
prices, will make a statement on the issue later in the day.
Energy firms such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil
have blown past profit estimates this quarter, benefiting from
surging energy prices, as opposed to Big Tech firms that have
largely disappointed investors.
Meanwhile, gains in shares of health insurer
UnitedHealth and some financial companies limited
declines on the Dow, which is poised to see its biggest monthly
rise in over four decades depending on the day's moves.
"What you've been seeing is money has been migrating away
from technology into non tech sectors that've given you better
earnings in the last two weeks," James said.
With around half of the companies in the S&P 500 having
reported their quarterly results so far, the third-quarter
earnings growth estimate for the index has been slightly revised
down to 4% from 4.1% last week, according to Refinitiv.
Meanwhile, traders' bets of a 50 basis point rate hike
in December stood at 44.6%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch
tool.
At 12:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 129.55 points, or 0.39%, at 32,732.25, the S&P 500
was down 26.74 points, or 0.69%, at 3,874.32, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 104.66 points, or 0.94%, at
10,997.79.
Among single stocks, TuSimple Holdings plunged 46.8%
after the trucking firm said its board terminated its chief
executive officer.
Global Payments Inc fell 6.7% after the company
forecast full-year revenue below estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.21-to-1
ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and seven
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and 79 new
lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)