Wall St drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the
open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights
following their underwhelming business updates, with a record
rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential
election adding to a downbeat mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points,
or 0.33%, at the open to 26,572.27.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48%,
at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12
points, or 0.73%, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)