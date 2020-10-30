Log in
Wall St drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

10/30/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 26,572.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48%, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73%, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 26550 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
NASDAQ 100 -0.65% 11229.043207 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.64% 11070.923562 Delayed Quote.27.40%
S&P 500 -0.26% 3292.2 Delayed Quote.2.46%
