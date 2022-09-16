Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall St drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount

09/16/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. stocks fell to two-month lows on Friday as a warning of an impending global slowdown from FedEx hastened a broad sell-off at the end of what was an already-tumultuous week on Wall Street.

The Dow dropped nearly half a percent. The S&P shed almost three-quarters of a percent and the Nasdaq slid nearly one percent...

the S&P and Nasdaq suffering their worst weekly percentage plunges since June.

A deluge of mixed economic data, dominated by a hotter-than-expected inflation report focused investors on an all-but certain interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points expected at the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting next week.

Ross Mayfield is Investment Strategy Analyst at Baird.

"I think this week just proved that this is a longer-term fight than the market wants it to be. [FLASH] I think the thing from this week is what we saw in core inflation, what we saw in services inflation. And maybe one other thing to watch in Chair Powell's press conference next week is his comments on the labor market. Because when you see broad inflation in the core metrics - so exclude energy, exclude food - when you see broad inflation in those core industries, in those core sectors, that's wage pressure. That's a too-tight labor market that the Federal Reserve needs to cool down."

Financial markets have priced in a 18% likelihood of a super-sized, 100 basis point increase to the Fed funds target rate on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Risk-averse sentiment went from simmer to boil in the wake of FedEx's withdrawal of its earnings forecast late Thursday, citing signs of dampening global demand. FedEx shares tanked by more than 21%, the biggest drop in the S&P 500.

Peers UPS and XPO Logistics also slid, as did shares of Amazon.com.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pWall St drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount
RE
05:53pElectric-Vehicle Startup ev Transportation Services Files for IPO
DJ
05:47pCredit Suisse settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over risk exposure, Archegos
RE
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Down, But Verizon Rises -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pAs markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation
RE
05:43pTech Down as FedEx Warning Bodes Ill for Ecommerce -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pFinancials Down as More Volatility Anticipated -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:38pRussia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new U.S. sanctions
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% This Week to 101.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds

HOT NEWS