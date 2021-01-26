Wall St edges up as earnings season gains speed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday
to push the S&P 500 to a new high as investors digested a batch
of corporate profit results, including Johnson & Johnson's
strong profit forecast and 3M's quarterly profit beat as the
pace of earnings season picks up.
3M Co climbed 3.03% as one of the biggest boosts on
the Dow after it benefited from lower costs and demand for
disposable respirator masks, hand sanitizers and safety glasses
amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Also providing a strong lift was Johnson & Johnson,
which added 2.52%, as the drugmaker also said it expected to
report eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine data early next week.
Of the 84 companies that have posted earnings through
Tuesday morning, 86.9% have topped analyst expectations,
according to Refinitiv data.
Still, some companies showed the toll the pandemic has had
on their businesses. American Express Co fell 3.78%
after it posted a 15% drop in quarterly profit as pandemic-led
lockdowns and business restrictions kept the credit card
issuer's members from traveling and dining out.
Verizon shed 3.39%, after the company posted earnings
that topped expectations but missed prepaid phone subscriber
estimates.
"Even though the expectations for the earnings recovery are
pretty robust, at this stage it is still going to be a situation
where there is not going to be a whole lot of visibility on
earnings given the depths of the pandemic and uncertainty in the
path ahead," said Tom Garretson, senior portfolio strategist at
RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"So at this stage that is probably why the market seems a
bit more comfortable, because it is a little trickier than usual
to put the right valuation on things."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.29 points, or
0.03%, to 30,968.29, the S&P 500 lost 0.86 points, or
0.02%, to 3,854.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.94
points, or 0.07%, to 13,644.94.
Tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp and Advanced Micro
Devices Inc were both modestly higher ahead of their
earnings report after markets close.
Few if any changes are expected in the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting on
Wednesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell likely to address
inflation in his post-meeting news conference.
With the S&P 500 trading at more than 22 times 12-month
forward earnings, concerns about stock bubbles on Wall Street
are sparking fears of a pullback. Investors are keeping an eye
out for forecasts from corporate America to justify the higher
valuations.
Progress in stimulus talks is in focus, with U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying Democrats will move forward
on President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan without
Republican support if necessary.
Videogame retailer GameStop Corp climbed 72.56%
after surging 144% on Monday, as individual investors again
piled into a number of niche stocks, prompting short sellers to
scramble to cover losing bets.
General Electric Co jumped 4.19% after the
industrial conglomerate offered an upbeat outlook for its
business this year and reported a surge in quarterly free cash
flow.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 273 new highs and 8 new lows.
