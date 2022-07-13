Wall St ends down as hot inflation data raises odds of steep Fed rate hike

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Fed funds futures now favor 100 bp interest rate hike in
March
* Twitter jumps after Hindenburg long position disclosure
* Delta Air Lines drops on Q2 profit miss
* Indexes down: Dow 0.67%, S&P 0.45%, Nasdaq 0.15%
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestly
lower on Wednesday after investors digested hotter-than-expected
U.S. inflation data, which fueled fears that the Federal Reserve
could raise key interest rates by as much as 100 basis points
later this month.
While all three major U.S. equity indexes bounced off lows
reached early in the day, and occasionally edged into positive
territory throughout the session, they were all red by the
closing bell.
Year-on-year consumer price growth accelerated to a
scorching 9.1%, the hottest reading since November 1981, driven
by an 11.2% monthly spike in gasoline prices.
Stripping away volatile food and energy prices, which have
abated since the report's survey period, core CPI cooled down to
an annual rate of 5.9%.
"You would expect the CPI (report) that we saw would be a
big risk-off event, but the market has shrugged," said Ross
Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville,
Kentucky. "(Investors) were already expecting a very hawkish Fed
and I don't think this affects much except uncertainty and that
has something to do with why markets aren't selling off today."
The report raised odds that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates even more than the 75 basis points previously
expected. Traders of futures tied to the Fed funds target rate
have now priced in the probability of a larger, 100 basis point,
hike at the conclusion of its policy meeting later this month.
"If the Fed looks past the headline number, they'll see
commodity prices have already begun to soften a bit" since the
CPI survey period, Mayfield said, adding that a 100-basis-point
rate hike based on the June CPI report could put central bank
policy "behind the curve."
As seen in the graphic below, core CPI appears to confirm
that inflation continues to ease from the March peak, but still
has a long way to go before approaching the central bank's
average annual 2% inflation target:
The question over whether the Fed's policy tightening could
rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession
appears to be shifting to how severe the downturn is likely to
be.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.54 points,
or 0.67%, to 30,772.79, the S&P 500 lost 17.02 points, or
0.45%, at 3,801.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
17.15 points, or 0.15%, to 11,247.58.
Nine of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 lost ground,
with industrials and communications services
suffering the largest percentage drop, while consumer
discretionary enjoyed the biggest gain.
The second-quarter earnings season will hit full stride on
Thursday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley
are due to post results, followed by Citigroup and
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.
As of last Friday, analysts saw aggregate annual S&P
earnings growth of 5.7% for the April to June period, down from
the 6.8% forecast at the beginning of the quarter, according to
Refinitiv.
Shares of Delta Air Lines slid 4.5% after the
carrier's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, although
Chief Executive Ed Bastian said strong travel demand will result
in "meaningful" full-year profit.
The broader S&P 1500 Airlines index fell 1.7%.
Tesla Inc advanced 1.7%, while chipmakers
also gained ground.
Twitter Inc jumped 7.9% after Hindenburg Research
said it had taken a significant long position in company's
stock.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.08-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 41 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 231 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.66 billion shares, compared
with the 12.56 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
