Wall St ends down as two-day rally fizzles on data, Fed message

Stocks rise in late-day surge on oversold conditions
U.S. private payrolls increase in September - ADP
Twitter eases from one-year high, Tesla falls 6%
Energy stocks jump as OPEC+ agrees to oil output cuts
Indices fall: Dow down 0.14%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.25%
(Adds final closing prices)
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, unable to
sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong U.S. labor
demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates higher for longer.
Fed officials have insisted on aggressive rate
tightening to battle inflation, a message the market has feared
would lead to a hard landing and likely recession.
However, investors also sought bargains in a market that
appears oversold. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is at
15.9, close to its historic mean, down from around 22 before the
market's big slide this year.
"By battling back, to me that is a favorable indicator
that this rally could have legs," said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.
"It too confirms that investors believe, traders
believe, that there's still more to go in this rally," he said.
U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September,
the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed,
suggesting rising rates and tighter financial conditions have
yet to curb labor demand as the Fed battles high inflation.
The Institute for Supply Management's services industry
employment gauge shot up in another sign labor remains strong as
the overall industry slowed modestly in September.
The Fed is expected to deliver a fourth straight
75-basis-point rate hike when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, the
pricing of fed fund futures shows, according to CME's FedWatch
tool.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told Bloomberg TV
in an interview that inflation is problematic and that the U.S.
central bank would stay the course.
"The path is clear: we are going to raise rates to
restrictive territory, then hold them there for a while," she
said. "We are committed to bringing inflation down, staying
course until we are well and truly done."
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 5.7% Monday and
Tuesday as Treasury yields slid sharply on softer U.S. economic
data, the UK's turnaround on proposed tax cuts that had roiled
markets and Australia's smaller-than-expected rate hike.
Treasury yields shot up again on Wednesday after the
softer economic data failed to bolster budding hopes the Fed
might pivot to a less hawkish policy stance.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, led by a
2.25% decline in utilities and 1.9% drop in real
estate.
The energy sector led the market higher, up 2.06%, after
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies
agreed to cut oil production the deepest since the COVID-19
pandemic began, curbing supply in an already tight market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.45
points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87, the S&P 500 lost 7.65
points, or 0.20%, to 3,783.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.77 points, or 0.25%, to 11,148.64.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.43 billion shares,
compared with the 11.64 billion average for the full session
over the past 20 trading days.
Twitter Inc lost momentum in line with its
peers, a day after surging 22% on billionaire Elon Musk's
decision to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take
the social media company private.
Twitter fell 1.35% and Tesla Inc, the
electric-car maker headed by Musk, also slid 3.46.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and nine new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 128 new
lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)