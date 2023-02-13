Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall St ends higher on lift from growth stocks

02/13/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street rallied on Monday as investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks, as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields signaled that investors hoped the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive monetary policy this year.

The Dow and S&P 500 each added more than a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose about one and a half percent.

Ryan Belanger, founder and managing principal of Claro Advisors, said declining yields on the 10-year Treasury note were driving the gains in tech.

"I think tech stocks are now super expensive again and I think that's a function of where the bond market is signaling interest rates will be later this year. So the bond market is on one end saying; 'You're not going to be raising as much as you think. In fact, you're going to be cutting.' And [Federal Reserve] Chair Powell is on the other end staring and saying; 'No, I'm not.' And we're going to figure out who is going to blink first. But right now, the tech stocks are aligned with the bond market and lower rates later on this year. That's a good thing for tech stocks and that's what's driving the gains this year for the Nasdaq."

Megacaps Apple and Amazon.com kicked off the week with near 2% gains, helping to lift the Russell 1000 growth sector.

So too did shares of Microsoft, which rose 3.12% after Stifel lifted its price target on the stock, saying the tech-giant is clearly looking to upend Google Search dominance through its integration with ChatGPT.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet ended essentially flat.

Shares of Meta Platforms rose 3% following reports the Facebook parent was planning fresh layoffs.

And shares of Fidelity National Information Services fell 12.5% following its decision to spin off its merchant payments business.

Investors now await the January CPI report on Tuesday to reassess their bets on the Fed's monetary policy path and the direction of the stock market.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.04% 94.61 Delayed Quote.7.19%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.98% 99.54 Delayed Quote.16.20%
APPLE INC. 1.88% 153.85 Delayed Quote.16.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.69659 Delayed Quote.1.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.75% 1.2141 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.7494 Delayed Quote.1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.46% 1.07259 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. -12.50% 66 Delayed Quote.11.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012111 Delayed Quote.0.25%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.03% 179.43 Delayed Quote.44.72%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.12% 271.32 Delayed Quote.9.71%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.48% 11891.79 Real-time Quote.11.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.80% 0.6359 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pCanadian premiers accept C$46-billion federal govt healthcare funding offer
RE
05:55pU.S. judge puts SEC, CFTC cases against FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried on hold
RE
05:49pWall St ends higher on lift from growth stocks
RE
05:48pU.S. Congress plans full review of Chinese spy balloon incidents, Schumer says
RE
05:47pBrazil central bank backs electronic receipts to crack down on illegal gold
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.17% to 96.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.45% to $1.0727 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.67% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.76% to 132.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pNew Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: In China, Tesla could win electric vehicle price battle - but..
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Dip on Souring Rate Expectations
3Transcript : Lendlease Group, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
4Asia stocks ease, bonds brace for U.S. data test
5January 2023's Most Wanted Malware: Infostealer Vidar Makes a Return wh..

HOT NEWS