STORY: U.S. stocks extended their slump on Friday as lingering chaos related to a global technical outage caused by a software glitch added uncertainty to an already-anxious market.

The worldwide tech outage disrupted operations across multiple industries including airlines, banking and healthcare after the glitch in the software of a cybersecurity firm.

The Dow dropped nine tenths of one percent, the S&P 500 slipped seven tenths, and the Nasdaq fell eight tenths.

On a weekly basis, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their worst week since April, while the Dow rose after having reached a series of all-time closing highs earlier in the week.

This comes as the first full week of earnings season comes to an end with 14% of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported.

Eighty-three percent of those have beaten consensus, according to LSEG.

Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist with U.S. Bank Asset Management Group said he thinks the market could suffer more in the next few weeks.

"In terms of the market, we're long term, a little more constructive, but near term, yeah, I I think we're seeing some of that retrenchment. Just because we're in earnings season. Earnings have actually been fairly solid when we think about that story, not great, right, there's still some questions. But I think we're seeing an economy that's holding in and we think the market will hold up. But in the short term there could just be some profit taking as investors try and reposition for the news flow that's coming up in the next two weeks."

The Federal Reserve releases its latest decision on interest rates in the next two weeks with financial markets not expecting a cut until the September meeting.

Stocks on the move included Netflix which declined 1.5% in choppy trading after the streaming giant cautioned third-quarter subscriber additions would be lower than a year earlier.

And oilfield services firm SLB formerly known as Schlumberger rose two percent after posting a strong second-quarter profit.